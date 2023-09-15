A community news column for the Copper Mountain Mesa area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Our little community has been sweltering in the humidity these last few weeks. If you have a swamp cooler it probably hasn’t worked well, because its performance will be reduced during those days. At least the temps at night are getting cooler as we move towards autumn, offering some relief. I usually keep my windows open at night, letting cooler air in, shutting them in the morning, and stopping the coolness from escaping, at least for a little while. Fans seem to do the trick as the moisture evaporates off your skin keeping you cool. It’d be nice if our weather was consistently consistent, but that’s our desert for you.
For the prospector in all of us: Joshua Tree Gem & Mineral Show will be going on for four days, Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 at the Joshua Tree RV Lake & Campground at 2601 Sunfair Road. Opens daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the first three days and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The show is just a hop and a skip down scenic Coyote Valley Road, 3 miles south of our Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center.
The show has free admission and free parking.
The show has moved from its old location at the Sportsman’s Club, where it was held for almost 50 years, to Joshua Tree RV Lake & Campground.
Great family fun. I’ll see you there.
The community center is located at 65336 Winters Road in North Joshua Tree, 11 miles northeast of downtown Joshua Tree. The center’s schedule:
• Fabulously Fine First Saturday Breakfast: 8-11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.
• Copper Mountain Mesa Improvement Association board meeting: 9-11 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month.
• USDA food distribution: 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.
• Monthly potluck: to be announced.
