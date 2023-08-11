A community news column for the Desert Heights area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
It’s the time of year when moms everywhere celebrate the end of summer vacation and the new school year. Those of us who travel near schools or bus routes should be mindful of posted speed limits and kids on sidewalks or riding bicycles. Buses pulling over to the side of road and raising stop signs have a definite agenda: loading or unloading students and seeing them safely off the bus. All too many times I’ve seen impatient drivers speed past a stopped bus rather than waiting the few moments it takes for kids to reach waiting parents or safely start their walk home. That red sign on the bus that spells out STOP is not a suggestion, it’s the law!
Safe driving around schools always conjures up a favorite memory from days long gone by. There was no bus service in the area where I grew up, so we all walked to school or got rides with friends. In high school I had a car and quickly became the “bus” to and from school for several friends.
My first real encounter with distracted driving happened one morning as I focused on finding a parking space. My girlfriend, Ingrid, who was sitting in the back seat, saw a boy she had a crush on and out of nowhere let out a banshee “there he is, isn’t he so cute” scream, loud enough to wake the dead and resurrect every howling dog that ever existed. My first what-the-heck reaction as an unseasoned young driver was to slam on the brakes. Cars didn’t have seat belts back in the day so, needless to say, books, folders, binders, purses, last-minute makeup applicators, bodies and any manner of morning refreshments went flying, not to mention the distasteful language, or the near miss, from the driver behind me!
Ingrid, who didn’t drive, had no idea why her screech caused such mayhem; by the same token, children who ride school buses may not realize when their actions distract the bus driver. While my annual reminder of safe driving etiquette is mainly directed at adults and teens behind the wheel, children should also be reminded of the rules of conduct they are expected to observe if they depend on bus transportation to get them to and from school. The men and women who transport our community’s children every day have been blessed with a wealth of patience and do their level best to keep them all safe and sound on the road!
Expect good food and great conversation if you stop in for meal at the Eagles. The menu boasts burritos and fixings by Dot and crew Thursday, Aug. 10. It’s Chinese by Dot and crew Friday, Aug. 11. Stop in for pool and Salisbury steak and sides Tuesday, Aug. 15. Evening meals are served 5 to 6:30.
——
Questions or comments: Call Fran at (760) 362-1357 or email james29palms@aol.com.