A community news column for the Desert Heights area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Labor Day is a week away; although it is a celebration of workers and their achievements it was also the cut-off date for proper ladies to wear white. Upper-class ladies in post-Civil War America adopted Labor Day as the unofficial end of summer when wearing white summer clothing, shoes, purses or gloves was considered bad taste. Through the 1950s, fashion magazines and society’s upper crust seriously enforced this antiquated rule. Thank goodness we got over it!
September will soon be upon us — the first of the “ber” months. With any luck, Mother Nature might be kind, lower the mercury on our thermometers and finally put this summer’s record-breaking heat behind us. I love our desert, but our desert summers, not so much! Normal maintenance around the property goes by the wayside, the to-do list gets longer with items unchecked, waiting for a cooler day that never seems to arrive. I’m happy to report that, according to the calendar, Mother Nature has 30 days left to put summer to rest for another year and, as I do every year, I’ve put in an order for a very long and overdue balmy autumn!
With cooler autumn evenings on the way, roasting marshmallows and building s’mores over an open fire is a great way to relax and watch the night sky. Although there are no fees involved, permits are required, with the exception of fires confined to a permanent fire ring fueled by propane or natural gas. With California’s fire season a year-round concern, extra precautions should be set in place:
• Fuel area not to exceed 3 feet wide by 2 feet high.
• Fire must be at least 25 feet from a structure or combustible materials.
• Burn clean, dry wood or charcoal. Do not burn trash.
• Always keep a water source immediately available.
Hot embers can travel for miles and ignite multiple spot fires. If it’s windy, wait for a calmer night and never leave a fire unattended.
More information is available at the San Bernardino County Fire Department website at www.sbcounty.gov. Be safe, relax and enjoy our star-filled evenings!
The Eagles Ladies Auxiliary will host an ice cream social charity fundraiser at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Shakes, floats, sundaes, banana splits and all the toppings are on the menu for all those “anything ice cream” aficionados looking for an ice cream fix! Stop by the aerie at 67330 Twentynine Palms Highway and join the fun!
Take time for yourself to enjoy the last of our summer evenings with a meal, beverage and friends at the Eagles. The fare is tacos, tostadas and taco salad by Robin and Mike Thursday, Aug. 24. Enjoy fish ’n’ chips by Dot and crew Friday, Aug. 25. Drop in for a game of pool and good eats by John Tuesday, Aug. 29. Evening meals are served 5 to 6:30.
