A community news column for the Desert Heights area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Our night skies have been beautiful; our annual meteor showers are really a wonder! The Alpha Capricornids will be visible through Aug. 15 with about five meteors per hour. Seen equally well in the northern and southern hemispheres, these showers tend to be showy with impressive fireballs!
The Perseid meteor showers will be most visible best Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. The moon won’t be as bright these dates, making the showers more visible as they grace us with up to 100 meteors an hour.
It won’t be long before we’ll be experiencing cooler weather and fall and winter holidays that, as always, arrive sooner than we expect! Here are the countdown so you can plan ahead:
• Labor Day: 33 days.
• First day of autumn (yay!): 50 days.
• Daylight saving time: 68 days.
• Halloween: 89 days.
• Thanksgiving: 113 days.
• Christmas: 144 days.
It’s been a while since we’ve had to help one of the horses here cross the Rainbow bridge; the oldest boy, Charlie, said his goodbyes Friday. He came to us suffering from E.P.M., an acronym for a parasitic disease of the brain and/or spinal cord that is transmitted primarily through opossums. The plan was to keep him comfortable and let him live out whatever time he had left enjoying an easy retirement. It only took him 12 years to decide it was time to join his buddies!
He looked uncoordinated when he walked, he had a goofy personality, a belly that could never quite function the way the Good Lord intended it and he was forever in search of a treat but he was always calm for the vet and farrier. He was the horse used to teach a child to groom, or wash or learn what ground manners were all about. He loved kids and, though he couldn’t hold the weight of an adult rider, gave many a lightweight toddler their first quick bare back ride and a taste of the joys of the equine world. This one pulled hard on my heart strings. He had a good ride.
Have an evening away from the kitchen with good friends, good conversation and good food at the Eagles! The fare for Thursday, Aug. 3, is tacos, tostadas and taco salad by Robin and Mike. Enjoy chicken Parmesan by Robin and crew Friday, Aug 4. Come on in for a game or two of pool followed by good eats by Nina and Diane Tuesday, Aug. 8. The club opens at 3:30. Evening meals are served 5 to 6:30.
——
Questions or comments: Call Fran at (760) 362-1357 or email james29palms@aol.com.