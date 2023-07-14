A community news column for the Desert Heights area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
As much as I voice my objections with consecutive days of summer triple-digit heat, I have to admit that lower temperatures are not always the better deal. Our dry air keeps fly season at bay; horses have been free of fly masks. We aren’t bothered by fleas, ticks, mosquitoes or other annoying insects that abound in moist climates. I enjoy our dazzling sunrises, starry nights and the impressive power of a desert thunderstorm!
Large cat tracks continue to appear around the property but, luckily, there have been no up-close-and-personal encounters. They are known to roam desert and rocky mountain areas and have large hunting ranges, up to 300 square miles.
A couple of facts about our elusive desert visitor:
•They prefer to hunt at dawn and dust when the light begins to change and most prey can be caught unaware.
•Males are 8-9 feet long from the tip of their nose to the tip of their tail and weigh 125-160 pounds.
•Females are smaller at 6-7 feet long and 80-100 pounds.
•They have incredible leaping and short-range sprinting capabilities.
Needless to say, checking for tracks, or possibly the real thing, has become part of a “better safe than sorry” morning routine.
I was greeted last week by hundreds of lovely dragonflies! They spend early morning hours near the damp ground and shady areas around horses’ water buckets and disappear to cooler spots as the day gets warmer. I’m not a fan of flying insects. They’re annoying, they bite and sting, and regular flies are just disgusting, but dragonflies are so fairy-like and fun to watch. I’m happy they’re back! Here are a few interesting facts from Smithsonian.com:
•Having evolved 300 million years ago, modern dragonflies have wingspans of only 2-5 inches, but fossil dragonflies have been found with wingspans of up to two feet.
•There are more than 5,000 known species of dragonflies.
•Dragonflies are expert fliers. They can fly straight up and down and hover like a helicopter. Each of their four wings can move in different directions at the same time. They catch their prey with their feet.
•Some species live for only a few weeks, while others can live up to a year.
•Scientists have actually tracked migratory dragonflies by attaching tiny transmitters to wings with a combination of eyelash adhesive and super glue!
•One species, called the globe skinner, has the longest migration of any insect: 11,000 miles back and forth across the Indian Ocean.
Hot summer weather is definitely here; think about enjoying an evening at the Eagles with good friends and good food! The offering Thursday, July 13, is tacos, tostadas and taco salad by Robin and Mike. Enjoy a club sandwich and sides by Dot and crew Friday, July 14. Drop in Tuesday, July 18, for a game of pool and good eats by Val. Evening meals are served 5 to 6:30.
