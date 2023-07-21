A community news column for the Desert Heights area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Part of the attraction of living in our Desert Heights slice of desert is the peace and quiet, absence of traffic and neighbors who watch out for each other even with a bit of distance between properties. My neighbor noticed a property down the road with a portion of fencing cut, rolled and ready to be moved.
Since no legitimate fence crews were seen during the day, it was more than likely accomplished in the middle of the night. A deputy took an incident report for the record; attempts at contacting the owner are under way.
Theft and vandalism are bad enough, but the thought of someone watching properties to determine the best time to help themselves to anything of value is a little unnerving. If you see something out of the ordinary or unsettling in your area, don’t hesitate to contact the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or (760) 367-9546 with your concerns.
Although not as popular as Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, National Parents Day will be celebrated Sunday, July 23. This special day promotes the importance of parenting for human development, which requires time, focus and commitment to our children. In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed into law a resolution that established the fourth Sunday of July as Parents Day to recognize, uplift and support the role parents play in the rearing of children. To all you parents out there, good job and enjoy your day!
Mother Nature is once again exercising her fickle sense of weather humor! Those of us who live in the desert full time have come to accept that summer has stretched into a five-month-long heat wave. For the past few years, triple digit temperatures have arrived in mid-May and haunted us through the first few days of October. This year, however, we were blessed with a longer spring season. As much as we enjoyed an extra few weeks of nice weather, the ol’ gal is collecting on the favor with triple digits and excessive heat warnings across the Western states. Whether our summer will be short or last through October is anyone’s guess.
We all adjust; remember to stay hydrated and inside during the hottest part of the day. Ninety degrees is 90 degrees, whether it’s 7 a.m. or 2 p.m. Heat-related illnesses don’t care what time it is, they sneak up on you. Be temperature-smart and stay well!
Take a break from the heat and have an evening with good friends, good conversation and good food at the Eagles. The fare is cheese enchiladas by Robin and Mike Thursday, July 20. Enjoy spaghetti and fixings by Jeff and crew Friday, July 21. Work up an appetite for good eats by Val with a game or two of pool Tuesday, July 25. Evening meals served 5 to 6:30.
——
Questions or comments: Call Fran at (760) 362-1357 or email james29palms@aol.com.