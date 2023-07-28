A community news column for the Desert Heights area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Summer vacation is winding down for our local school kids with the first day of school just three short weeks away. Starting Monday, Aug. 21, students will once again see friends and teachers and participate in after-school activities.
Let’s not forget those kids who are victims of bullying and the anxiety they feel as the school year nears. Imagine being so fearful of running into a bully on the way to school that you leave home 30 minutes early to ensure you don’t encounter him as you pass his house, or walking the long way home, the route your parents told you not to take, and praying you wouldn’t get caught to avoid the bully and his friends. That was me.
My tormentor was a good-looking kid, a good student, from a good family. He was two years older and, in my 8-year-old mind, a real threat. Afraid that my parents would view my fears as silly or childish, I never told them and I don’t think his parents were ever aware that he bullied me, or others. The happiest day of my young life was when the family moved to a new neighborhood!
I can still conjure up that uneasy sense of panic, a feeling that has lasted for more than 60 years, confirming that unpleasant memories of being bullied can last a lifetime. The problem has been around since the beginning of time, in one form or another, with cyberbullying and social media adding a whole new disturbing element to the issue. Talk to your kids or grandkids about the importance of being kind to the new kid or the concern for a child who’s being bullied or excluded. All our children deserve a positive beginning to the new school year!
July 27 marks the seventh anniversary of my predecessor, Betty Salvini, retiring her keyboard and passing the Desert Heights News column to me. She did a remarkable job for many years; her column was always the first section of the paper I read every week. In her last column, she reminded her Desert Heights friends and neighbors how fortunate we are to live here; the magical qualities of desert shade and breezes to cool us down in the summer, the opening of our own “little casino,” our wildlife population that give us encounters many people are not fortunate enough to experience, the Marine base, the national park and our dazzling night skies. “Ours is the best of all worlds,” she wrote.
Betty continues to enjoy family and the leisurely life of retirement!
Too hot to cook? Have an evening away from the kitchen with good friends, good conversation and good food at the Eagles! The fare for Thursday, July 27, is tacos, tostadas and taco salad by Diane and Nina. Enjoy fish ’n’ chips by Dot and Carol Friday, July 28. Come on in for a game or two of pool and a quick bite to eat Tuesday, Aug. 1. The club opens at 3:30 p.m., evening meals are served 5 to 6:30.
