A community news column for the Desert Heights area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
The first week of July is behind us and Labor Day, the last official summer holiday of the year, is still a number of weeks away. Cooler fall weather will follow shortly after that; this girl will be a happy camper once again! Mother Nature seems to have given us a little break this summer with triple-digit weather waiting until the last few days of June. During the hot days ahead, take advantage of cooler morning and evening hours to complete outdoor chores or activities. Just 79 days until autumn!
Like it or not, we all adjust to the heat, but it doesn’t hurt to heed CDC reminders:
•Drink plenty of fluids.
•Replace salt and minerals by drinking fruit juice or a sports beverage.
•Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. A wide brimmed hat will provide shade and help keep your head cool.
•Pace yourself if you’re working in the heat. Rest and hydrate often.
•Stay in an air-conditioned area whenever possible — home, the mall, libraries, theaters. Check for available cooling centers in our area
•Check on your neighbors!
With the variety of birds that fly in for food, water or to take up occupancy here, the roadrunner has been my favorite zany little character. The mating pair that had been a fixture here for so long has been absent for the past two years; I do miss their comical antics.
Hopi and Pueblo Indian tribes believed roadrunners were medicine birds and could protect against evil, as their X-shaped footprints (two toes forward, two back) disguised the direction the bird was traveling, preventing evil spirits from following.
My neighbor reported seeing another elusive desert critter not long ago: the horny toad. They have short, wide bodies with short, thick tails and become almost transparent when blending into their surroundings. If their natural camouflage fails them, they puff up, extending their scales, or spines, making it difficult for their prey to swallow them.
In all my years here, I’ve never seen one. If explanations I’ve heard are true, years ago these little guys were quite popular with visitors to the desert and started to disappear at an alarming rate as folks caught them and took them home as a souvenir of their trip to the desert. If you come across these Jurassic-looking lizards, bear in mind that it is illegal to own or have them as pets. It would be nice to think they might be trying to make a comeback in our area!
Our hot summer weather is definitely here, so think about enjoying an evening out, and away from your kitchen, at the Eagles with good friends and good food! The offering for Thursday, July 6, is tacos, tostadas and taco salad by Robert and crew. Enjoy chicken Alfredo roll-ups by Robin and Mike Friday, July 7. Drop in for a game of pool and Ortega burgers by Nina and Diane Tuesday, July 11. Evening meals are served 5 to 6:30.
——
Questions or comments: Call Fran at (760) 362-1357 or email james29palms@aol.com.