A community news column for the Desert Heights area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Though most people consider June 21 the first day of summer, the date of the summer solstice can fall between June 20 and June 22, depending on the time zone you live in. This year, our first official day of summer and the solstice both fell on Wednesday, June 21. A June 22 solstice is quite rare. The last one took place in 1975; the next is not expected until 2203. Varying dates are mainly due to our calendar system.
Most western countries use the Georgian calendar with 365 days in a normal year and 366 days in a leap year. Add an extremely complex mixture of astronomy, earth’s rotation and axis tilt, longitudes, latitudes and the sun’s location and the summer solstice arrives sometime between June 20 and June 22.
The summer solstice has inspired myths and superstitions, countless festivals, midsummer celebrations and religious holidays over the centuries. One of the oldest pieces of evidence of the summer solstice’s importance in human culture is Stonehenge in England, a megalithic structure which clearly and accurately marks the exact moment of summer’s arrival every year.
All of this being said, this year Mother Nature has been kind enough to hold off on her characteristic triple-digit temperatures until after summer’s official arrival! It is still not my favorite season; anyone who knows me knows I grumble, whine and complain to anyone who’ll listen about our uncomfortable heat until the approach of the autumn solstice with its promise of cooler weather. Ninety-four days and counting!
I sometimes take for granted the small wonders of our desert until a memory of awe and wonder on the face of one of the grandkids pops into mind. When my oldest grandson was just a toddler, he was fascinated by the sudden arrival of hundreds of yellow dog-face butterflies. I told him to stretch out his arms and in no time he was transformed into a little yellow statue! His head and arms were covered; I’m sure it was the tickling sensation of so many butterfly feet on bare skin that finally sent him running and giggling into the cloud of little winged creatures! Another time one of the cottontails reached up on his knee to take a treat out of his hand.
A favorite with all the grandkids during a visit is the curious coyote who stops at the fence long enough to say, “Hey kids, whatcha up to?” before continuing his trek down the road. Our desert can truly be a magical place for kids and making memories!
Usher in summer with a good home-cooked meal, friendly conversation and a cool beverage at the Eagles. Thursday, June 22, is taco night by Nina and Diane. Jeff and crew will serve spaghetti Friday, June 23. Stop in for pool and burgers by John and crew on Tuesday, June 27. Evening meals are served 5 to 6:30.
