A community news column for the Desert Heights area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
The Fourth of July is just a few days away; as a nation we are officially 247 years young! Although we all celebrate our nation’s birthday on July 4, the legal separation of the 13 colonies from Great Britain in 1776 actually happened July 2, when the Continental Congress declared to King George III that the 13 American colonies regarded themselves as a new nation, the United States of America.
After voting for independence, Congress turned its attention to the Declaration of Independence, debated and revised the wording, and finally approved it two days later , July 4, 1776. A day earlier, John Adams had written to his wife, Abigail, which read in part:
“The second day of July 1776 will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, bonfires and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more.”
Adam’s prediction was off by just two days. From the very beginning, Americans celebrated their independence on July 4, the date shown on the Declaration of Independence.
Our own celebrations will begin at 6 p.m. at two locations in Twentynine Palms. Tortoise Rock Casino will rock out with live music, family friendly games, food and drinks and will top the evening off at 9 with a fantastic fireworks display. Also beginning at 6 you can enjoy festivities at Knott Sky Park with water slides, face painting, food, games and a great view of the fireworks from the Tortoise Rock Casino at 9. Take advantage of a fun-filled family evening and drop by both venues!
My weather app tells me we’ll enjoy a balmy 108 degrees on the Fourth, so wherever you’re celebrating, keep an eye on toddlers and non-swimmers around pools and stay hydrated during the hottest periods of the day. Your fur babies haven’t a clue what fireworks displays are all about. Their normally quiet nighttime world is filled with loud pops and bangs and lights in the sky that aren’t normally there. Panic sets in and instinct tells them to run from the danger. Please make sure your furry friends are safe and secure when the fireworks begin.
All fireworks, even those labeled “safe and sane” are illegal in the Morongo Basin. Our desert is tinder dry, roofs are hot and although some might think the open areas in our desert are fireworks-safe, creosotes burns hot and fast! Enjoy all the festivities, leave the fireworks to the professionals and have a safe and very happy Fourth of July!
Usher in the month of July with a meal and conversation at the Eagles. Thursday, June 29, is taco night by Robin and Mike. Friday, June 30 and Tuesday July 4, will be closed, but stop in Saturday, July 1, for pre-celebratory festivities with the poker run at 10 a.m. and a potluck Fourth of July party at 1.
——
Questions or comments: Call Fran at (760) 362-1357 or email james29palms@aol.com.