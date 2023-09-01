A community news column for the Desert Heights area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
September is nigh; it’s time to enjoy the last long holiday weekend of summer. An annual celebration of workers and their achievements, Labor Day originated during one of American labor history’s most dismal chapters. In the late 1800s, the average American worked 12-hour days, seven days a week in order to eke out a basic living.
As manufacturing increased, labor unions grew. They began to organize strikes and rallies to protest poor working conditions and encourage employers to renegotiate hours and pay. On Sept. 5, 1882, thousands of workers marched from City Hall to Union Square in New York City, holding the first Labor Day Parade in U.S. history.
The idea of a “workingman’s holiday” caught on across the country; on May 11, 1894, employees of the Pullman Palace Car Company in Chicago went on strike to protest wage cuts and the firing of union representatives, bringing railway traffic to a halt nationwide. The federal government sent troops to Chicago, unleashing a wave of riots that ultimately resulted in an end to the strike, changes in wage and working conditions and Congress passing an act making Labor Day a legal holiday.
Those of you familiar with Orange County, more specifically Trabuco Canyon, I’m sure shared my disbelief and shock at the tragedy that occurred last week at Cook’s Corner. The girlfriend of my son’s friend was finishing a girls-night-out birthday dinner with the shooter’s estranged wife when he shot them both. Sadly, the girlfriend didn’t survive, so this has hit close to home.
Andrew Jackson Cook purchased the location, 190 acres, and constructed the building in 1884. In 1927 his son converted the building into a restaurant supplying food to miners and local ranchers. In 1933 at the end of prohibition, a bar was added. The property sold in 1975 when the Cooks retired. The new owners established a place where bikers could gather in peace and a policy where no club colors were allowed was strictly followed. Whether you arrived by cycle, dirt bike, car, foot or in a saddle, respect for all patrons was, and continues to be, paramount.
A successful establishment for almost a century, the rumor mill has it that Cook’s might not re-open and it is my sincere wish that those are all empty rumors!
Has anyone else been inundated with cobwebs this summer? I clear them out of the patio, the outbuildings and hay barn and within hours the elusive spiders are busy spinning more webs! Called tangle-web spiders or comb-footed spiders, they have two elongated front legs and eight eyes set in two rows of four each. I’ve yet to see one or find a spray that gets rid of them!
Take time to enjoy a meal with friends at the Eagles. The fare Thursday, Aug. 31, is tacos, tostadas and taco salad by Nina and Diane. Enjoy Salisbury steak by Robin and crew Friday, Sept. 1. Come on in for a game of pool with chicken wings by Diane and Nina Tuesday, Sept. 5. Evening meals are served 5 to 6:30.
——
Questions or comments: Call Fran at (760) 362-1357 or email james29palms@aol.com.