A community news column for the Desert Heights area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Labor Day is behind us and autumn is on the way; it won’t be long before we’re dusting off totes full of fall and winter holiday decorations.
It’s also the time of year we celebrate grandparents. National Grandparents Day falls on the first Sunday after Labor Day; it’s coming up Sunday, Sept. 10. It was initiated by West Virginia wife and mother Marian Lucille Herndon McQuade, with behind-the-scenes support of husband Joseph L. McQuade. Married for more than 60 years, they raised 15 children and welcomed 43 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
McQuade wanted to honor grandparents and help children become more aware of the strength, information and guidance that older generations have to offer. After much persuasion and persistence, she achieved her goal. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the first Sunday after Labor Day each year as National Grandparents Day. September was chosen specifically to signify the autumn years of life. If you’re a grand or a great-grand, enjoy your day!
Mother Nature is outdoing herself this year, wreaking havoc with heat, high humidity, flooding, hurricanes and devastating fires all across the globe. She is, however, leaving subtle hints that autumn is on its way. Sunrises are moving across the horizon toward true east once again, days are getting shorter, mornings a little cooler; the official beginning of autumn is 16 days away. I’m still of the opinion that desert seasons are dwindling from four three-month seasons to two five-month seasons: winter from November to April, summer from May to October and, if we’re lucky, two-week transitional periods, disguised as spring and autumn, between the two. I’ll take anything under 90 degrees without complaint!
Large animal tracks and persistent digging continue at the ranch but I’m still not sure what critter behavior I’m dealing with! With the absence of traffic, noise and the general confusion of urban areas, our evasive mountain lions find the quiet of our desert a perfect environment to hunt or explore during daylight hours, not necessarily restricting their presence to the shelter of darkness. Having had an up close and personal experience with a young cub a few years ago, I continue to keep a sharp eye on my surroundings, just in case!
Expect good food and great conversation at the Eagles. Its tacos, tostadas and taco salad by Robin and Mike Thursday, Sept. 7. Dot and crew will prepare Swiss steak and fixings Friday, Sept. 8. Stop in for pool and good eats by Robin and Mike Tuesday, Sept. 12. Evening meals are served 5 to 6:30.
