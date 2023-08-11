A community news column for the Johnson Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Sober, or Hand ’em Over! The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department will be from 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence.
“Impaired driving is preventable,” Deputy Brandon Narcisse said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or have taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
As the desert temperatures begin to decline, the time comes when we begin to think about family fun getaways into the Johnson Valley OHV Recreation Area: Travel on any trail and camp where you please for up to two weeks, on your choice of terrain — what more can we ask for? Flat dry lake beds are ideal for beginner riders; sandy trails lead through desert, hill and mountain views.
Tread lightly: If you pack it in, pack it out.
If you and/or your kids are all-terrain vehicle riders, help your youngsters understand and follow the instructions and warnings in the ATVs owner’s manual and on its labels. Of course, the basics of proper equipment, a good helmet and riding gear, go for dirt bikes and side-by-sides, too.
Many helpful hints and ATV beginner schooling can be found online. The ATV Safety Institute website is loaded with info and also offers a free download: https://tinyurl.com/26nrs9j5.
ATVs are not toys. Motorized vehicles of any sort anywhere can be dangerous. Venturing into the desert or any remote territory means considering your needs beforehand. You want to remember your getaway with a smile — always go prepared and make sure you come home smiling!
If your ride begins on the community dirt roads, please remember to take it easy as you head out. You may not see houses, but dust and noise can carry a long way. Neighbors repair road damage, so keep speeds at 25mph or slower. We know much damage is done by delivery trucks, trash trucks and other street-legal vehicles, but off-roaders often get the blame.
August reminders:
• Pet adoptions: County animal care shelters in Devore and Big Bear are offering $30 per pet all month. All pets come spayed or neutered and microchipped and receive most vaccines. Limit of two adoptions per family at this reduced price.
Call (800)472-5609 for more info. See photos on https://animalcare.sbcounty.gov/
• Catfish Derby at Cucamonga-Guasti, Glen Helen and Mojave Narrows regional parks, all month, daily from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Very big prizes for biggest catches! For a complete list of fees, rules and regulations, entry forms and prize sheets, inquire at a park gatehouse or visit www.parks.sbcounty.gov/fishing-derby.
• Highway 18 road work caution: Depending on weather conditions, you may find one-way traffic flagging control from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday for about two to four months, from Visalia Road in Lucerne Valley up to Pine View Drive in Big Bear City.
• Short-term rentals public meeting: Give county Land Use Services your input on how they impact your community and the housing market. The meeting will be held 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Joshua Tree Community Center, 6171 Sunburst St., Joshua Tree.
Can’t attend? Email @shorttermrental@lus.sbconty.gov.
• Off-roading closure dates: The Shared Use Area of Johnson Valley OHV Recreation Area will be closed to the public from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 during military training. Questions? Email the Resource Management Group for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at SMBPLMSJOHNSON
• Supermoon: The Aug. 30 super blue moon will rise at 4:10 p.m. and reach its peak at 6:26 p.m.
——
Got news or more milestones? Call Betty Munson at (760) 364-2646.