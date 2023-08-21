A rave and an off-road rally? Chuck Bell, president of the Lucerne Valley Economic Development Association, spread the word on last weekend’s last-minute buzz about an “OHV event from Cactus Flat to Johnson Valley,” which apparently didn’t happen — or did it? (Someone saw a large gathering at the Cactus Flat area.)
Also, an OHV event promoted as a rave in the Johnson Valley OHV Recreation Area, Cougar Buttes, Soggy Dry Lake, Anderson Dry Lake, etc. caused some concern.
Chuck has sent us information he got from Sgt. Weinberg in response to his request:
“We were out there with code enforcement and BLM. It was on private property, owned by the promoter, and it bordered BLM open OHV area (Johnson Valley). Code enforcement wrote the promoter a ticket for unlawful gathering without a permit. I think it’s a $1,000 fine, which isn’t much. We’ve dealt with this guy before and out of all the OHV clubs, he does the best job of doing a safe event. He hired private security, had eight porta-potties, has a cleanup crew for the next day and communicates with his group to follow rules and laws. We still wrote some tickets for registration and helmets. We will escalate enforcement next time if he doesn’t get a permit as explained to him.
“The property owner was notified he will be shut down for the next unpermitted event he has.
“The other group at Cactus Flats was about 50-60 side-by-sides and we went up there about 4:30 and contacted the group. We wrote them some helmet tickets too. They started in a legal area and legal trails. Not too sure on where they ended up later that night.”
Chuck commented, “Interesting about ‘best job of doing a safe event.’ He did pick a decent place for it. Too bad it had to be such a mystery. No reason why the promoter couldn’t give the community a heads-up long before.”
We can all agree on that.
Off-roading as a stress-reliever: Operation Dirtbike Freedom is hosting another free dirt bike session for veterans, active military and their families this Saturday, Aug. 19.
Founder Ken Colburn says, “Come out to the beautiful Mojave Desert and enjoy a day of riding and camaraderie. Our events are free to any military member or veteran. We have kids’ bikes, too. There’s no better way to release stress than blasting across the desert.”
He also extends an invitation to first responders who also may need an outlet.
Colburn said a barbecue follows each ride. They plan on monthly outings, weather permitting. For more information, call Ken Colburn at (909) 204-8032 or email ezwriter1@verizon.net.
August reminders:
• Short-term rentals: public meeting with staff of county Land Use Services. Date: Thursday, Aug. 24. Time: 4:30-6 p.m. Place: Joshua Tree Community Center, 6171 Sunburst St., Joshua Tree.
They ask for your input on how short-term rentals have impacted your community and the housing market. Can’t attend? Email @shorttermrental@lus.sbconty.gov.
• Off-roading: from Friday, Aug. 25, to Monday, Sept. 4, the Shared Use Area of Johnson Valley OHV Recreation Area will be closed to the public during military training.
• Pet adoptions: County animal care shelters in Devore and Big Bear are offering $30 per pet all month. All pets come spayed or neutered and microchipped and receive most vaccines. Limit of two adoptions per family at this reduced price.
Call (800)472-5609 for more info. See photos on https://animalcare.sbcounty.gov/
• Catfish Derby at Cucamonga-Guasti, Glen Helen and Mojave Narrows regional parks, all month, daily from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Very big prizes for biggest catches! For a complete list of fees, rules and regulations, entry forms and prize sheets, inquire at a park gatehouse or visit www.parks.sbcounty.gov/fishing-derby.
• Highway 18 road work caution: Depending on weather conditions, you may find one-way traffic flagging control from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday for about two to four months, from Visalia Road in Lucerne Valley up to Pine View Drive in Big Bear City.
Got news or more milestones? Call Betty Munson at (760) 364-2646.