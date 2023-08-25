A community news column for the Johnson Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Forecast for Thursday, as of this writing: “15% precipitation, 0.00 inches.” Now, what does that mean? Well, we always say it never rains in Johnson Valley.
However, Hurricane Hilary seems to have given us a substantial percentage of our yearly rainfall in just a couple of days; so far we have had no reports of substantial damage. Mud and new ruts in the dirt roads; only to be expected. There is also the return of Lake Larrea on Highway 247.
We experienced mostly off and on showers-to-downpours, with more intense storm cells along the highway all the way to the southward curve — a nice surprise for the desert vegetation.
The winds still come from the southeast, but with 0.00 inches of rainfall maybe we can forecast zero-zero flash flood alerts.
Forecast for the Saturday, Sept. 2, dinner at the Johnson Valley Community Center: delicious pulled-pork sandwiches with coleslaw, macaroni salad and beans plus ice cream and cookies for dessert.
Come enjoy the feast for only $12 per person, with kids plate for 12-and-under, $6.
Also, everyone is invited to stay after dinner for the general meeting!
And remember the Saturday breakfast: every week, 7:30-10:30 a.m.
Have you tried the waffle bowl? Eggs and meat with a waffle bowl for $8. Fruit with a waffle bowl is $6.
Lots of other choices, still reasonably priced, with the never-empty coffee cup!
When you come to Saturday breakfast, check out the boutique table for gifts and Johnson Valley specialty items.
See what’s new, or donate gently used items for the New-To-You Table. (Most items are not priced. You donate whatever you want to pay for items you want to buy.)
All prices include sales tax.
All proceeds go toward the operation of the community center.
From Highway 247, between mile markers 21 and 22, turn onto Larrea Road at the big red highway sign and go 1¾ miles to Quailbush Road. The center is on your left at the corner.
Cosmic Nights return, with special guests Leslie Cunkelman and Diana Mendoza-Barajas from the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex as they explore the wonders of deep space at the Victor Valley Museum! Come from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. this Saturday at 11873 Apple Valley Road in Apple Valley. You will not want to miss this out-of-the-world event!
Cosmic Nights takes place outdoors, weather permitting, and you are advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Museum galleries will also be open during the event.
The San Bernardino Valley Amateur Astronomers will also be on-site stargazing and observing the night sky. This partnership helps SBVAA, founded in 1958, to introduce the community to astronomy, organize amateur astronomers in the San Bernardino Valley area and increase knowledge and excitement in astronomy.
General admission is $10 for adults, $8 for military or seniors, $7 for students and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and under and museum association members receive 50% off admission.
Parking is free, and the museum is accessible to persons with disabilities.
For more information, visit museum.sbcounty.gov/event/cosmic-nights-10.
August reminders:
Pet adoptions in county animal care shelters in Devore and Big Bear are only $30 per pet for the rest of the month. All pets come spayed/neutered and microchipped and receive most vaccines. There is a limit of two adoptions per family at this reduced price.
For more information, call (800) 472-5609. See photos at animalcare.sbcounty.gov.
Highway 18 roadwork: caution. Depending on weather conditions, you may find one-way traffic flagging control from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday for about two to four months (or maybe longer after any Hilary damage), from Visalia Road in Lucerne Valley up to Pine View Drive in Big Bear City.
Supermoon: The Aug. 30 super blue moon will rise at 4:10 p.m. PST and reach its peak at 6:26 p.m.
——
Got news or more milestones? Call Betty Munson at (760) 364-2646.