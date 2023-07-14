A community news column for the Johnson Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
In case you missed the speaker after our Chuckwagon dinner, David Stumbaugh explained how you can subscribe at a low cost for swift access to whatever medical care you need, with world-class emergency transport services from AirMedCare.
Expert, efficient care on call at any time, and because this can be a lifesaver for rural residents, we urge you to think about it.
Crash on the highway? Medical crisis? If the worst happens, you get an airlift to help. Subscribe to financial peace of mind, too. Members never pay a dime out of pocket.
Also, if you need transport from a far-away medical facility for recovery closer to home, Fly-U-Home coverage guarantees that everything is taken care of.
To find out all the details, log on to airmedcarenetwork.com.
Last week the sheriff’s Operation Consequences again delivered some laudable stats:
Investigators and deputies from San Bernardino County patrol stations served 13 search warrants and contacted suspects, during targeted crime suppression operations in Rialto, Riverside, Highland, Yucaipa, Colton and San Bernardino.
Deputies seized 15 firearms and just under two pounds of drugs and made 22 felony arrests.
Sheriff’s officials report that currently 6,568 parolees are at large in California and 534 parolees at large in San Bernardino County. Operation Consequences will continue throughout the year to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs and find criminals who illegally possess, manufacture and traffic firearms.
Solar cars? Yes, solar cars.
If you see some outlandish vehicles on scenic Highway 247 on Sunday, nearly two dozen high school solar car teams from across the U.S. will be coming through our neighborhood traveling from Yucca Valley on their Texas-to-California road trip.
After leaving Fort Worth, Texas, on July 16, an expected 22 cars will begin the nearly 1,000-mile Solar Car Challenge road journey toward Palmdale, traveling through Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, entering California on Highway 62.
After arriving in Twentynine Palms, the caravan will continue on Twentynine Palms Highway to Highway 247 through Johnson Valley and Lucerne Valley. On Highway 18, the cars drive through Apple Valley until they reach Victorville.
The teams will make a 30-minute pit stop for lunch at the Cardenas Market parking near Evado Road on Highway 18/Palmdale Road.
Organizers invite you to meet the student drivers and teams and find out how they planned, designed and built their solar cars for this 925-mile trip from Texas to California.
Since 1993, the Solar Car Challenge has helped motivate students in science, engineering and alternative energy, said Dr. Lehman Marks of the Solar Car Challenge Foundation.
Science & Technology Magazine and NBCUniversal named the Solar Car Challenge as one of the top science and engineering programs in the country. The challenge has 261 high school solar car projects in various stages of development in anticipation of an upcoming solar racing event.
This year look for the entries in a new racing division: the Cruiser, a four-door vehicle with a solar panel array embedded in the body of the solar car. Why? The embedded solar array brings “realism” to solar car racing. Ohh-kay….
Find out more at solarcarchallenge.org/challenge/route2023.shtml.
A memorial is planned for our friend and neighbor Kim Abramson.
An Army combat veteran, Kim became a dedicated Johnson Valley Improvement Association volunteer not long after moving to Johnson Valley. An enthusiastic organizer and decorator for our seasonal events, she served on the board as treasurer and volunteered as a delegate to the Homestead Valley Community Council.
In 2019, she took on the job of kitchen manager, but our guests from near and far mostly knew her as the cashier for Saturday breakfasts and the first Saturday dinners.
Kim’s determination played a large part in our volunteers keeping JVIA going during the COVID lockdowns. Saturday-breakfast-to-go and dinners-to-go were set up to conform to safety mandates, yet still provided our fans with good food and paid the community center bills.
Kim also served on the board of the Morongo Basin Historical Society and as temporary treasurer for the Flamingo Heights Community Association.
A catastrophic affliction slowly eroded her abilities, undiagnosed until she was in the VA hospital.
The memorial is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 5, at the Johnson Valley Community Center.
Got news or more milestones? Call Betty Munson at (760) 364-2646.