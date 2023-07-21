A community news column for the Johnson Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Last week we reported that Operation Dirt Bike Freedom for Vets and active military usually have a get-together every month. The next, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed due to forecast high daytime temps.
For information on their location or updates on their family-friendly events, call (909) 204-8032 or email ezwriter666@gmail.com. More vets welcome!
The House of Representatives Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act strengthens our armed services and homeland defense, and includes a 5.2 percent pay increase for our service members, the largest in over 20 years.
The bill fully funds the National Guard to support a border deployment as well as providing an additional $15 million to enable US Northern Command to improve drug interdiction, including fentanyl shipments from China.
Our Congressman Jay Obernolte reports on two provisions he added to the National Defense bill.
“… my legislation to improve life on remote and isolated bases, including all of the five bases located in California’s 23rd Congressional District, was added to the bill during the committee process. My provisions will help to bolster the civilian support staff on these bases, improving services for our military families and service members.
…my amendment to protect use of the Johnson Valley Shared Use Area for the annual King of the Hammers off-roading event was adopted into the bill with unanimous support on Wednesday. This provision will ensure that this major economic driver and beloved local event may continue to be hosted in the Morongo Basin each year.”
Thanks to our County Supervisor Dawn Rowe and Dave Cole of Hammerking Productions for calling this to Congressman Obernolte’s attention.
Speaking of the Shared Use Area in the Johnson Valley OHV Recreation Area, it will be temporarily closed to the public from Aug. 18 through Aug. 28, while the Marine Corps conducts critical military training in the area.
Closure periods include the time required to ensure the Johnson Valley Shared Use Area is clear of recreation activity prior to military training and to confirm the land is safe for public access before reopening.
This closure does not affect the adjacent Johnson Valley OHV Recreation Area which remains open to the public for recreation and off-roading.
The combat center conducts training year-round, including ranges acquired through the land expansion bordering the Johnson Valley Shared Use Area.
Be aware of and respect base boundaries when recreating near the installation. You have a personal and legal responsibility to avoid trespassing.
For more info and a map of the Johnson Valley Shared Use Area, visit 29palms.marines.mil/johnsonvalley or email the combat center at smbplmjohnsonvalley@usmc.mil.
Got news or more milestones? Call Betty Munson at (760) 364-2646.