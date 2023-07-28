A community news column for the Johnson Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
I’m looking forward to the next first-Saturday dinner in the Johnson Valley Community Center. The main course will be flavor-packed tri tip! Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner is at 7 on Aug. 5.
Price per person is $10; kids 12 and under are $5.
From scenic Highway 247, between mile markers 21 and 22, turn onto Larrea Road at the big red Johnson Valley highway sign and go 1¾ miles up to Quailbush Road. The community center is on your left at the corner, 50567 Quailbush Road.
While you are here, check out gift items and the Johnson Valley Improvement Association fundraising specialties on display at the boutique table, and see what previously-loved treasures and household items wait for you on the new-to-you table. Most items are not priced; they are yours for whatever amount you wish to donate: just drop your donation in the box on the wall or give it to the cashier.
PLUS, if you have items you no longer need that would be good for the new-to-you, bring them with you. Remember, anything useful for outfitting the cabin or RV, for camping or barbecue or tools and games. (Sorry, we can’t accept clothing, not enough display space).
All prices include sales tax. All proceeds go toward the upkeep and operation of the community center.
Thank you in advance!
We read that recently the Congressional Western Caucus hosted a field tour in Northern Wisconsin. On the tour were five Western caucus members, including our California Congressman Jay Obernolte, plus congressional staff and stakeholders. (This group of legislators share rural concerns and interests, such as their amendment to the Interior and Environment Appropriations bill, to prohibit funds from being used to finalize the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed “Landscape and Conservation Health” rule. So, “flyover country” and rural matters do get some backing in D.C. which we rarely hear about.)
At the welcome reception in Wisconsin, they reviewed work done in Washington, D.C., and their accomplishments in support of rural communities across America.
They toured a biomass power facility to see daily operations and how federal regulations cause uncertainty for biomass power plants transitioning waste to energy. Logging and forest management were also analyzed.
Then on a tour in a refinery processing crude oil into asphalt, gasoline, and diesel, they were briefed on the particulars.
They toured a terminal where Great Lakes Lakers are fueled with refined diesel to transport iron ore and minerals across the Great Lakes.
The group then departed for the Douglas County Forest to survey the impact of winter weather events on forest lands and learn about efforts to mitigate the damage; a matter of great interest in California.
The Bureau of Land Management seeks public comment on a permit for proposed temporary 5-day closures of the Stoddard Valley Off-Highway Vehicle Area for the California 300 off-road race, from 2023 to 2027.
The California 300 is a new world-class off-road desert race designed to showcase the best off-road racers in the world. (The multi-day event ran last October in Barstow).
It features days for pre-running, a public poker run, an off-road festival, and two days of spectacular off-road racing on a fast, technical, and punishing 70-mile racecourse.
Submit your comments online at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2025458/510, via fax at (760) 252-6098, or by mail to Barstow Field Office, 2601 Barstow Road, Barstow, CA 92311.
The 30-day public comment period ends on Aug. 23.
For more information, email BLM Planning & Environmental Coordinator Jeremy Vargas at jvargas@blm.gov.
——
