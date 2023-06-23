A community news column for the Johnson Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
The Five-Buck Chuckwagon rolls in to Johnson Valley on July 1 — the traditional independence celebration that Johnson Valley Improvement Association puts on as a “thank you” to all our faithful guests, members and volunteers.
You may recall that it used to be the Two-Buck Chuckwagon, but inflation has hit this one too, and we finally had to up the admission price. There was a time when it was free, but that was long, long ago.
Summer’s most popular favorites are featured: hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream dessert treats, all for only $5 per person. Invite your neighbors, family and friends; the doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner is at 6!
ALERT! Find out about AirMedCare: The speaker who will be at the meeting after the Chuckwagon dinner is our friend David Stumbaugh. He will tell you all about how you can subscribe, at a low cost, for swift access to whatever medical care you need with world-class emergency transport services.
Crash on the highway? Medical crisis? If the worst happens, you get an airlift to help. Subscribe to financial peace of mind, too. Members never pay a dime out of pocket.
Also, if you need transport from a far-away medical facility for recovery closer to home, Fly-U-Home coverage guarantees that everything is taken care of. We can attest to their expert efficiency as a support for us desert dwellers.
The Chuckwagon and the meeting are in the Johnson Valley Community Center. From Hwy. 247, between mile markers 20 and 21 turn at the red Johnson Valley sign onto Larrea Road. Go 1¾ miles up to the corner of Quailbush Road, and you have arrived!
Summer has arrived and though the days will gradually get shorter, we can count on dire warnings telling us to stay out of the heat.
But if you need an outdoor getaway fairly close by, you can now go online to purchase a digital day use pass to the San Bernardino National Forest at recreation.gov.
With the electronic payment option, mobile device transactions can take place on-site, if cell service is available, or in advance.
Advance purchase eliminates on-site coverage worries. Compliance for passes purchased online is checked based on vehicle license plates. You could also print a transaction receipt to display on your vehicle dashboard.
The pass is for day-use sites only and valid only in the San Bernardino National Forest. Camping, picnicking, fishing and hiking — the day use pass is only $5.
Find order details and important info at recreation.gov/activitypass/AP21330/order.
Download the free recreation.gov mobile app prior to your arrival as some remote areas have limited or no cellular service: recreation.gov/mobile-app.
In case you haven’t heard, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved a $9.5 billion budget for the new fiscal year beginning July 1.
Several items directly benefit us here in the Hi-Desert:
Nearly $12.4 million will fund additional San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department personnel.
County officials announced 38 new positions at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto as the Sheriff’s Department expands its inmate housing capacity.
Best of all: The San Bernardino County district attorney’s office will receive $867,983 to continue filing abatement actions on landowners to prevent recurring illegal marijuana cultivation sites throughout the county.
Let’s hope they earn yet another award for environmental remediation of illegal cannabis operations. They earn our gratitude, for sure.
Got news or more milestones? Call Betty Munson at (760) 364-2646.