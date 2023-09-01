A community news column for the Johnson Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Enjoy a Labor Day weekend feast in Johnson Valley: pulled-pork sandwiches with coleslaw, macaroni salad and beans plus ice cream and cookies for dessert at 6 p.m. this Saturday at the Johnson Valley Community Center at 50567A Quailbush Road. It’s only $12 per person, with kids plate for 12 and under, $6.
Also, everyone is invited to stay after dinner for the general meeting!
Your guests will also love the famous Saturday breakfast. There are lots of menu choices, still reasonably priced, with the never-empty coffee cup! Breakfast is 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
From Highway 247, between mile markers 21 and 22, turn onto Larrea Road at the big red highway sign and go 1¾ miles to Quailbush Road. The community center is on your left at the corner.
Other weekend fun: Landers’ spectacular fireworks display on Saturday. The Homestead Valley Parks and Recreation, in association with local businesses and organizations, are throwing a party beginning at 4 p.m. featuring live music, food and drink, vendors, face painting and more. This event will be held at Homestead Valley Park. Fireworks after dark, of course.
The organizers ask that there be no tailgating or outside food and beverages.
Homestead Valley Park is at 1501 Belfield Blvd., between Linn and Reche Roads. From Highway 247, turn left onto Linn Road, go to Belfield Boulevard and turn right. You will pass the Gubler Orchids greenhouse as you head to the park gate.
Off-roaders, the Marine Corps has concluded training in the Johnson Valley Shared Use Area. The area is now open to the public.
The land has been thoroughly inspected and returned to the Bureau of Land Management for public use and recreation.
The Marine Corps would like to thank the community for their support. Military training in Johnson Valley is a critical element in maintaining national defense through progressive service-level training.
The Marine Corps will continue to conduct outreach and inform the public of any temporary changes in land use for the Johnson Valley Shared Use Area.
For additional information, including a downloadable map of the area, visit tinyurl.com/2p8e2xv2.
Johnson Valley has certainly seen an unusual assortment of climate changes in August. Heavy cloud cover hid the first supermoon of August. Off-and-on showers and downpours relieved some drought conditions, the return of triple-digit heat that seems to be fading to daytime highs in the 90s.
We hope the super blue moon on Aug. 30 made an appearance and cast its beams on a lovely evening in the desert.
Labor Day weekend forecasts promise sunny days with nights cooling into the 70s and 60s (and one precipitation forecast of a 5% chance of zero inches of rain. Pretty common in JV).
The 20th annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA Car Show is planned at the Apple Valley Airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Apple Valley Airport.
See the A-10 demo team, Air Force heritage flight, aerobatics, military jets, Planes of Fame Warbird fly-bys, skydivers, formation flying team, static displays, NAPA Auto Parts Car Show, STEM Expo, kids’ area, military vehicles and food vendors!
You are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, hats, sunscreen and sunglasses for viewing comfort.
For more information, go to applevalleyairshow.com.
Reminder: There will be road work along Highway 18 from Visalia Road in Lucerne Valley up to Pine View Drive in Big Bear City.
Take caution. Depending on weather conditions, you may find one-way traffic flagging control from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday for about two to four months (or maybe longer after any Hilary damage).
——
Got news or more milestones? Call Betty Munson at (760) 364-2646.