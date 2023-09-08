A community news column for the Johnson Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
The 13th annual Johnson Valley Oktoberfest is almost here! The event will be on Oct. 14.
Early bird discount tickets include the German-style dinner buffet and dessert bar for $12, and are available until Sept. 30. Kids 12 and under are $8.
Get your tickets early, quantities are limited! (Early Birds help us “guesstimate” how much food we will need to cook.)
Pick up your tickets when you come to Saturday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., or reserve them online by secure credit card at johnsonvalley.com.
Admission will be $15 per person after Sept. 30 and at the door on Oktoberfest day.
The beer garden will open as always at 3 p.m., dispensing your choice of five craft beers and a hard cider on tap, you’ll find it under the shade pergola at the front entry of the Johnson Valley Community Center.
Choose a table out front or inside the hall. The familiar back patio will still be open for settling down to enjoy your brews or dinner outside.
Another popular option, find a table or seats in the Paul Van Hook Desert Dreams Garden next door to the parking area. (Some guests like to bring their own seating).
Get your dinner wristbands, drink tickets, souvenir Oktoberfest pub glass ($5), and T-shirts ($20), inside the center.
Then go to the beer garden bar under the pergola to make your choices from the brew menu: five craft beers and a hard cider, 12 ounce, $4. (Get a full 16-ounce pour in the Oktoberfest pub glass for the same price).
Can’t make up your mind what to order? Try the sampler of three brews for $5.
Bottled domestic beer will be available for $4.
Soft drinks and bottled water will each be $1.
(Please, no outside beer or alcohol.)
Yummy homemade pretzel bites fresh from the oven are FREE, while quantities last.
Between 6 and 7 p.m., the Oktoberfest Dinner Buffet offers classic German dishes: grilled brats in a roll, sauerkraut, roasted Brussels sprouts, and German potatoes. Then take your choice from the dessert bar!
You also can win some great raffle prizes and gift cards contributed by merchant sponsors in Yucca Valley and Lucerne Valley, and gifts and handmade crafts contributed by Johnson Valley Improvement Association members!
From scenic Highway 247, turn onto Larrea Road and go 1¾ miles to 50567 Quailbush Road. The community center is on your left at the corner.
The unique Paul Van Hook Desert Dreams Garden is open to all.
No charge; just keep the dog on the leash and kids out of the train layouts; THANKS!
——
Got news or more milestones? Call Betty Munson at (760) 364-2646.