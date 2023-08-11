A community news column for the Joshua Tree area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
It’s probably a great idea to squeeze in a nap Saturday afternoon so you’ll have plenty of rest to stay up and catch the Perseid meteor showers. The best viewing time is between midnight and dawn. During that time, you may see anywhere from 50 to 100 showers in an hour — what a show! Set up a chair, locate the constellation Perseus and just stare at the sky. If you’re into apps on your phone, there are several of them to help you locate constellations.
Joshua Tree Street Market is back with a night market from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 61877 Twentynine Palms Highway at El Reposo. Word is there are over 20 vendors with all kinds of wares and yummy food, so come hungry! Bring the kids for some snake education with Danielle Wall. Soul Connection is hosting Desert Rat Roasters and La Buena Funnel Cakes & Lemonade from 5 to 9 p.m.
It’s also Joshua Tree’s second-Saturday art walk night! Here are all the places to see and be seen:
The Beatnik Lounge, located at 61597 Twentynine Palms Highway, hosts its annual youth art show, “From the Heart,” opening at 6 p.m. Get out and support our young artists.
Pilates & Arts is hosting the work of Lena Moras in a solo exhibit titled, “Guadalupe Mexican Virgin Mary,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Pilates & Arts is located at 61607 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Hey There Projects opens “Whirligigs, Bird Houses and More,” which will be on display until Sept. 7. And if you missed “Desertland,” catch that show also on display until Sept. 7. Hey There Projects is located at 61675 Twentynine Palms Highway.
In the “so nice they did it twice” category, La Matadora hosts “Defiled: Part Deux” with an art party from 6 to 9 p.m. DJ Fallen One will spin the tunes while you check out some defiled hotel room art from more than 30 artists. It all happens at 61857 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Behind La Matadora, an artist’s reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Art Queen East Village Gallery presenting, “Internal Echo: Desert Visions and Dreamscapes,” a solo exhibition of work by painter Chloe Allred. Allred is a painting professor at Copper Mountain College and works in oils. Art Queen East Village Gallery is located at 61855 Twentynine Palms Highway.
If you’ve been hoping for a community garden, your wish has come true. Local nonprofit Mil-Tree received funding from the Town of Yucca Valley Measure Y initiative and the city of Twentynine Palms to create a community garden at the Folk School on the grounds of the Joshua Tree Retreat Center.
To prepare the site for gardening, the organization invites you to join them from 7 to 9:30 a.m. each day Aug. 26-27 for a “clean-up and clear-out” while making connections with fellow gardeners. To sign up for the clean-up, email your name to info@mil-tree.org. The Joshua Tree Retreat Center is located at 59700 Twentynine Palms Highway.
USDA commodities distribution takes place on the following dates at these local locations:
From 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 15, at The Way Station at 61722 Commercial Street in Joshua Tree.
From 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 21 at Joshua Tree Community Center at 6171 Sunburst St.
From 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Association at 65336 Winters Road.
Planning ahead: mark your calendars for the end of August for art and music events from Joshua Tree Foundation for Arts & Ecology. On Aug. 26, view art and images from their kids summer camp. The art will be on view from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Taylor Junction, located at 61732 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Guitar lovers should grab tickets for a concert by composers-in-residence Peppino d’Augostino and Gyan Riley. The musicians will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. Event tickets are offered on a sliding scale from $25 to $50 at https://tinyurl.com/yc4ryrrf. Joshua Tree Foundation for Arts & Ecology is located at 6881 Mount Lassen Ave.
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.