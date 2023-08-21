Resident and neighbor Stacy Doolittle has created a fundraiser for the cleanup and irrigation of Turtle Island. The island is the short swath of land between the highway and the parking lot where the farmers market takes place every Saturday.
Stacy says, “This time I’m fundraising for two cleanups, one in the fall, and one in the late spring of 2024; installation of irrigation for plants on the western side of the island; and some new plantings to replace those that were lost due to the old irrigation not working. All funds raised will go to this project, for labor and materials. This is a volunteer effort on my part, so I am not being compensated. I’m doing this because I want our little town to look as nice as it can look.”
Thanks for caring, Stacy! If you’d like to chip in and help, make your donation at this link: https://tinyurl.com/2s33t4zr.
Speaking of cleanups, Sept. 23 is the 30th anniversary of Public Lands Day. Join Blight Sites, Element Society, High Desert Keepers, Landers Community Association, Mojave Desert Land Trust and ReFuel Your Fun for another Giant Rock Clean Up & Chronicles’ event from 9 a.m. to noon at Giant Rock.
Positional Projects offers the eighth annual #storiesandstewardship onsite restoration. Once you sign up, gather a refillable beverage container, a hat, sunscreen, closed-toe shoes and a light long-sleeved shirt. Trailers and dump cards are appreciated. Also bring your charged smart device to access AR exhibits in place via the Hoverlay app. Meet at Giant Rock in Landers.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/GRCU2023. For more information, visit blightsites.org.
The Beatnik Lounge is excited to announce the return of the legendary Beatnik Open Mic — Revisted, at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. The Beatnik is located at 61597 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Direct from Ted Quinn and the recent Beatnik email newsletter:
“In the early days of the 21st century, the Beatnik — formerly Jeremy’s Cyber Cafe and Beer Haus, the home of the first internet in the Hi-Desert — under the ownership of Lowell Kaufmann, and later under the auspices of classical guitarist Tommy Paul and his wife, Katrina, and again, in the loving hands of the McKinsey family, was the destination for original, live music in Joshua Tree. Many of our favorite local artists found their wings in this space, from the Evaros (Bryanna, Gabriella and Gene) to the Simpson Brothers (Brent and Brandon, Daytime Moon, Spankshaft), Nigel Roman (then known as Trumpets of the Young).
“Ray Woods rode the bus from 29 Palms each week, with drums in hand and blues veteran Glenn Patrik, Shawn Mafia and many more took turns filling the space with music. The audience listened to each performer, reverently, respectfully feeding one another.
“I met so many great musicians, from Shari Elf to Gram Rabbit and the late, great Kyoti King and my friends, Sue Bradley and Tal Hurley, with whom I started a vocal trio there, called Wooden Nickel, as well as painter/songwriter Monet, mother of my son and favorite drummer, Sage.
“Local legends such as Dhamma Dena Meditation Center founder Ruth Denison, Free Press journalist/alchemist Art Kunkin, and Muscle Beach rascal and psychedelic Holy Man Sabu, bearing fruit and flowers for all, made it their hangout on Wednesday nights. Even the infinite Stephen Hawking was seen in this space.
“It’s where I first started hosting open mics, leading to an unexpected twist in my career path and a lot of amazing times.”
So, if you didn’t know some of the history of the Beatnik, you do now. Thanks, Teddy! I especially love that “the audience listened to each performer, reverently, respectfully feeding one another.” I don’t mind saying, it’s rare to find that kind of respect for the performers at most events around town these days.
Summer hours: Sign-ups for the open mic begin at 7 p.m. with performances beginning soon after. Make donations to the 501(c)3 Joshua Tree Cultural Preservation Center at https://tinyurl.com/2vpp7fhu.
USDA commodities distribution takes place on the following dates at these local locations: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 21, at the Joshua Tree Community Center, located at 6171 Sunburst St.; 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Association, located at 65336 Winters Road.
Reminder: If you’ve been hoping for a community garden, your wish has come true. Local nonprofit Mil-Tree received funding from the town of Yucca Valley Measure Y initiative and the city of Twentynine Palms to create a community garden at the Folk School on the grounds of the Joshua Tree Retreat Center.
To prepare the site for gardening, the organization invites you to join them from 7 to 9:30 a.m. each day Aug. 26-27 for a cleanup and clear-out while making connections with fellow gardeners.
To sign up for the cleanup, email your name to info@mil-tree.org.
On Aug. 26, view art and images from Joshua Tree Foundation for Arts & Ecology’s kids summer camp. The art will be on view from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Taylor Junction, located at 61732 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Guitar lovers should grab tickets for a concert by composers-in-residence Peppino d’Augostino and Gyan Riley. The musicians will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Harrison House. Event tickets are offered on a sliding scale from $25 to $50 at https://tinyurl.com/yc4ryrrf. Joshua Tree Foundation for Arts & Ecology is located at 6881 Mount Lassen Ave.
Joshua Tree Voice Taylor Junction Tuesday happens again starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 61732 Twentynine Palms Highway. The theme of this month’s get-together is Splashdown at Sundown. Join them for tacos, beverages, music and a mermaid. This is a free event, but spaces are limited so you must RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/ye2asmpa.
