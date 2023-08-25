A community news column for the Joshua Tree area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
It’s the fourth Friday of the month and time for the community potluck starting at 6 p.m. tonight at Copper Mountain Mesa Community Association at 65336 Winters Road. Bring your favorite dish or something to throw on the grill.
To help reduce paper and plastic waste, please bring your own dishes and cutlery as well as a serving utensil for your dish.
Go for the food and leave with a warm feeling after communing with your neighbors.
Donations to the center are always appreciated.
Join Mojave Desert Land Trust — which celebrated its 17th birthday this week — from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 29 at 60124 Twentynine Palms Highway for an information-packed evening as they explain the recently passed Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act. Understand the rules now in place for protection of these iconic trees.
Thank you MDLT staff, volunteers, and supporters for all the work you do to protect the desert. Donations are always gratefully accepted at https://tinyurl.com/3h5vu65j.
Summer hours come to an end this week for the Joshua Tree Retreat Center gift and bookstore and the Food for Thought Café. The gift and bookstore resumed its Thursday to Sunday schedule on Aug. 24 and the café will be open Thursday to Sunday beginning Aug. 31. Both are on the grounds of the center at 59700 Twentynine Palms Highway.
The Joshua Tree National Park Association will hold its first annual Big Horn Benefit Dinner & Auction from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23. The event is being held at the sound stage in Pioneertown, located at 53585 Mane Street. Expect live music, dinner, drinks and an auction, all in support of the Joshua Tree National Park Big Horn Sheep Monitoring Program.
The proceeds of this event will allow JTNP researchers to coordinate surveys on bighorn sheep and purchase the necessary equipment needed to survey their populations. From helicopter time to ground searching, these funds will help in ensuring these critical habitats in the park are protected from disturbance. The results may provide telling information about how we can help support and protect bighorn populations across the Mojave Desert.
Tickets are $125 to $225 and available at tinyurl.com/4p2jreue.
Reminders:
If you’ve been hoping for a community garden, your wish has come true. Local nonprofit Mil-Tree received funding from the town of Yucca Valley Measure Y initiative and city of 29 Palms to create a community garden at the Folk School on the grounds of the Joshua Tree Retreat Center at 59700 Twentynine Palms Highway in JT.
To prepare the site for gardening, the organization invites you to join them from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 for a cleanup and clear-out while making connections with fellow gardeners.
To sign up for the cleanup, email your name to info@mil-tree.org.
View art and images from Joshua Tree Foundation for Arts & Ecology’s kids’ summer camp. The art will be on view from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Taylor Junction, located at 61732 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Joshua Tree Voice Taylor Junction Tuesday will happen again at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The theme of this month’s get together is “Splashdown at Sundown.”
Join them for tacos, beverages, music and a mermaid. This is a free event, but spaces are limited so you must RSVP at tinyurl.com/ye2asmpa.
Coming soon: Mark your calendar for the annual Orchid Festival, held Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at Gubler’s in Landers at 2200 Belfield Blvd.
For more information about the event, visit tinyurl.com/mpmrj722.
This annual festival supports nonprofits in the Morongo Basin.
——
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.