A community news column for the Joshua Tree area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Today Joshua Tree National Park celebrates the Great American Outdoors Act with a fee-free day! Temperatures being what they are, take advantage of cooler, safer hiking after 4 p.m.
It looks like next weekend will present perfect conditions for viewing the Perseid meteor showers! The best viewing time is between midnight and dawn, so make sure you plan for a nap that afternoon to get you through the night. During that time, you may see anywhere from 50 to 100 showers in an hour — what a show!
Set up a chair, locate the constellation Perseus and watch. If you’re into apps on your phone, there are a number of them to help you locate constellations.
Get your pancake on at the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Association first-Saturday-of-the-month pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Take a ride up to the mesa in the cool morning air, have a terrific breakfast, shop in the pay-what-you-can Treasure Room, hob-nob with neighbors and meet new friends. Breakfast is $12 per person, $6 for kids and seniors, and all proceeds keep the center operating.
This week, there was some great news for the center in the form of a large amount of money sent their way from the county to make some much-needed repairs to building and grounds.
Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center is located at 65336 Winters Road.
Art Queen East Village Gallery presents, “Internal Echo: Desert Visions and Dreamscapes,” a solo exhibition of painter Chloe Allred, beginning Saturday, Aug. 5. Allred is a painting professor at Copper Mountain College and works in oils. There will be an artist’s reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 as part of the second-Saturday art walk. Art Queen East Village Gallery is at 61855 Twentynine Palms Highway.
You have a little less than two weeks to “get your ducks in a row” for the annual Lucky Duck Pluck! The pluck is a fundraiser for the Copper Mountain College Foundation. Buy a pair, a “six quack,” a “flying V” or a “flock.” All ducks are numbered, then tossed into a “pond” and plucked for fabulous prizes. Buying your ducks is easy: Just go to the Facebook page for “Annual Lucky Duck Pluck” or visit this link to get your ducks: https://tinyurl.com/ykptxycy.
Ducks will be plucked live on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
If you don’t Facebook and want to participate, call the foundation during regular business hours at (760) 366-3791. Good luck, duck!
Fall is always jam-packed with fabulous activities. There are so many decisions to make about which activities to go to and one’s calendar fills up quickly! One of those choices is the annual Joshua Treenial, presented by BoxoPROJECTS. This year’s event is titled “Aterritorial” and will take place Nov. 11-19. The event will feature 13 local, regional and national artists and 10 cultural partners. Get it on your calendar! BoxoPROJECTS is located at 62732 Sullivan Road.
Joshua Tree Street Market is back with a Night Market from 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 12. At presstime there were still a vendor spaces remaining. If you’re up for it and have some wares to sell, visit the link to secure your space: https://tinyurl.com/2p9ej9jr.
——
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.