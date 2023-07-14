A community news column for the Joshua Tree area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Summer temperatures are kicking in. If you or someone you know needs a place to stay cool during these triple-digit temperature days, please keep and share this information.
Local libraries are open as cooling centers during their normal business hours. The Joshua Tree branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Joshua Tree Branch Library is located at 6465 Park Blvd.
If you need cooling on Saturday and Sunday, the Twentynine Palms Senior Center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend, in addition to their regular weekday schedule. The Twentynine Palms Senior Center is located at 6539 Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms.
The Hi-Desert Nature Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is located on Dumosa Avenue, north of Twentynine Palms Highway, next to the Yucca Valley Community Center complex.
The Google listing for the Joshua Tree Community Center, 6171 Sunburst Ave., indicates it is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As of press time, I was unable to confirm if the center would be available to the public as a cooling center or if there would be extended hours on Saturday or Sunday for this purpose. If you’re looking for any information about the center and its activities, it appears the Facebook page (Joshua Tree Recreations and Parks District) is more current and active than the Special Districts website.
The month of July is Independent Retailers Month, and we are fortunate to have so many rad independent retailers here in Joshua Tree and the Morongo Basin. Statistics show that independent retailers return 46.9% of all revenue to the local economy while major chains recirculate 13.6% of revenue within local markets. For every $100 spent locally, at least $68 of that stays in the local economy. That means each dollar you spend at an independent business returns three times more money to our local economy than a dollar spent in a national chain. And with some of our local retailers also selling the products of local makers, that economic recirculation starts right away.
With respect to employee satisfaction, 57.2% of small firm workers scored in the highest commitment/employee loyalty category, compared to 40.5% of large firm workers.
Check out some local retailers this month! Statistics provided by Civic Economics and Local Economy.
The Food for Thought Café on the grounds of the Joshua Tree Retreat Center will be closed for summer beginning July 15. The Café will re-open on Aug. 24. Their on-site gift shop will also shift to Saturday and Sundays hours only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will resume their Thursday-to-Sunday schedule on Aug. 24.
You can still participate in Qi Gong for the People from 9 to 10 a.m. Fridays in Harmony Hall. The suggested donation for this class is $5 to $20.
If you’ve been interested in learning Mentalphysics Breathwork, the next class is 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug. 1 and the following Tuesdays. This class is held at the Tai Chi Circle — near the café — on the grounds of the retreat center and an $8 donation is suggested.
To learn more about summer hours, classes and events, visit the website: jtrcc.org. The retreat center is located at 59700 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Don’t forget — if you missed the boat on submitting or seeing work for last month’s “Defiled Thrift Store Art Show” at La Matadora Gallery, you’ve got a second chance! There will be a “Part Deux,” opening on Aug. 12. To have your piece considered for the show, submit your “before and after” defilement photo via email to lamatadoragallery@gmail.com by Aug. 5.
If you or someone you know needs food, the monthly USDA commodities distribution by Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County is next week. Distribution will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, July 17, at the Joshua Tree Community Center, 6171 Sunburst Ave., and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Association located at 65336 Winters Road. On July 18, food will also be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon at the Way Station, 61722 Commercial Street.
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.