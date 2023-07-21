A community news column for the Joshua Tree area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
The folks at the Joshua Tree Voice invite the public to their next “Taylor Junction Tuesdays.” This one is called “PIE-PALOOZA” as it is in partnership with their neighbor, Sky High Pie. Come to the JTV office inside Taylor Junction for this FREE event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at 61732 Twentynine Palms Highway. There will be sweet and savory pizza pie and refreshments. Space is limited, so it’s a must to register for free at tinyurl.com/n4k6xjz8.
Attend the San Bernardino County Third District open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. July 27 at the Joshua Tree Community Center at 6171 Sunburst St. This month’s guests are representatives from Mojave Desert Land Trust.
The Joshua Tree Foundation for Arts & Ecology invites the public to “An Evening with Perry Hoberman” at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Harrison House at 6881 Mount Lassen Ave., in JT.
Perry Hoberman is a local visual artist, songwriter and musician. He has been exhibiting and performing locally, nationally and internationally for more than four decades.
The concert will be held at Harrison House, 6881 Mount Lassen Avenue. Tickets are on a sliding scale from $20 to $50 and are available at tinyurl.com/2p85mnje.
The ARTIVISM show will wrap up at the Beatnik Lounge with a closing reception featuring comic creator and publisher Tara Madison Avery on July 29.
View and purchase books from Avery’s Stacked Deck Press, founded in 2015 to cultivate diversity and excellence in LGBTQAIU comics publishing.
Enjoy light refreshments and enter a raffle. Suggested donation is $10 but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds. The Beatnik Lounge is located at 61595 Twentynine Palms Highway.
The Bureau of Land Management is seeking nominations to its Desert District Advisory Council. The council is made up of 10 to 15 members with interest in conservation, outdoor recreation, ranchers, tribal leaders, academics and others. The council advises the BLM on public land issues.
Nominations are open and due by Aug. 18. For more information about the council and to complete the nomination form, visit tinyurl.com/yd4erzfz.
As triple digit temperatures continue, here is the information about where to cool down in the Basin:
Local libraries are open as cooling centers during their normal business hours. The Joshua Tree branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The Joshua Tree Branch Library is located at 6465 Park Blvd.
If you need cooling on Saturday and Sunday, the Twentynine Palms Senior Center will be open in addition to their regular weekday schedule, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekend days. The center is at 6539 Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms.
The Hi-Desert Nature Museum is also open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 57116 Twentynine Palms Highway. From the highway go north on Dumosa Avenue, the museum is next to the Yucca Valley Community Center complex.
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.