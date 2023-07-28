A community news column for the Joshua Tree area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
If you catch this column in time, you might have a moment to run to the grocery store to pick up something to bring to tonight’s community potluck at 6 p.m. at the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center at 65336 Winters Road.
Bring your favorite dish to grill and meet your neighbors, while enjoying music, games, pinball and the pool table.
This shindig is BYOB and to help reduce paper and plastic waste, bring your own dishes and cutlery, as well as a serving utensil for the dish you bring to share.
Donations to the center are graciously accepted and appreciated.
If you miss the potluck, mark your calendars for the next pancake breakfast scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 5. Those “firsts of the month” events can sneak up on a person!
The “ARTIVISM” show will wrap up at the Beatnik Lounge on July 29 with a closing reception featuring comic creator and publisher Tara Madison Avery. View and purchase books from Avery’s Stacked Deck Press, founded in 2015 to cultivate diversity and excellence in LGBTQAIU comics publishing.
Enjoy light refreshments and enter a raffle.
Suggested donation is $10 but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.
The Beatnik Lounge is located at 61595 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Do you know about the Cracked Eggs? Cracked Eggs is a nonprofit art collective, under the umbrella of Bezerk Productions, founded and led by local artist Linda Sibio.
The nonprofit will be hosting an opening exhibit of artwork by their most recent round of artists from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at their company headquarters at 56300 Twentynine Palms Highway, Suite 118, in Yucca Valley, located directly behind Unity Home Thrift Store.
Cracked Eggs was started by Sibio to raise awareness about persons with mental disabilities and their interdisciplinary art.
Sibio is also asking for donations to allow her to complete work for the upcoming opening of her solo exhibition, “Economics of Suffering Part IV,” to take place at the Craft Contemporary in Los Angeles.
For more information about this upcoming exhibition and a detailed list of how funds will be used, visit tinyurl.com/22wtfsa5.
Donations to Sibio’s nonprofit, Bezerk Productions, are tax-deductible.
If you’ve got kids out of school who are bored of summer vacation, bring them over to Kids Day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Twentynine Palms Old Schoolhouse Museum at 6760 National Park Drive in Twentynine Palms.
There will be a gold-panning demo, a weed show activity, scavenger hunt, refreshments and more.
Admission is free.
For more information about Kids Day or the museum, visit the Facebook page at Twentynine Palms Historical Society Fan Group.
Tickets are on sale now for the Night Sky Festival, presented each year by Sky’s the Limit Observatory. This year’s event is scheduled for Oct. 13-14.
Tickets are on sale now. The ticket purchases support youth outdoor education and night sky programming and is tax deductible. Tickets sell quickly, for more information and to reserve your spot visit tinyurl.com/yyvadunj.
Reminder: The Bureau of Land Management is seeking nominations to its Desert District Advisory Council. The council is made up of 10 to 15 members with interest in conservation, outdoor recreation, ranchers, tribal leaders, academics and others.
The council advises the BLM on public land issues. Nominations are open and due by Aug. 18.
For more information about the Advisory Council and to complete the nomination form, visit tinyurl.com/yd4erzfz.
——
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.