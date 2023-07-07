The second Saturday of the month is upon us and that means our galleries are displaying new artwork for the second-Saturday art walk.
Start at the Beatnik Lounge, located at 61597 Twentynine Palms Highway, presenting “Artivism: Art for Social Change” from 6 to 9 p.m. Meet local activists, engage with provocative and interactive installations while enjoying refreshments. This show runs until the end of July.
Then hop over to Pilates and Arts for round two of “Points of View” featuring the art of Marcia Geiger from 6 to 8 p.m. with complimentary light refreshments. Pilates and Arts is at 61607 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Hey There Projects will host “Desertland,” a group exhibition featuring artists reflecting the magic of the High Desert. It’s a two-month summer spectacular running until Sept. 7 with a diverse roster of artists using a variety of media to express their love of this place. Hey There Projects is located at 61675 Twentynine Palms Highway.
La Matadora presents “Eternal Sunrise” with drawings, paintings and tufted rugs by Melissa Monroe and “FolkArt Flutters” by Alea Bone from 6 to 8 p.m. And, if you missed the boat on submitting or seeing work for last month’s “Defiled Thrift Store Art Show,” you’ve got a second chance. There will be a “Part Deux,” opening on Aug. 12. To have your piece considered for the show, submit your “before and after” defilement photo via email to lamatadoragallery@gmail.com by Aug. 5.
Start or end your evening with iced coffee and cookies from Desert Rat Roasters and Desert Baked — they’ll be popping up outside Soul Connection from 4 to 7 p.m. Soul Connection is located at 61877 Twentynine Palms Highway, just past La Matadora.
Joshua Tree Foundation for Arts & Ecology is offering a free summer camp for kids ages 9 to 12 beginning July 10 and running through Aug. 11. This expanded learning camp is offering history through storytelling, art, music, math through rhythm, science experiments, ecology in the garden and more. The camp schedule is Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the grounds of Lou Harrison House. The program is also offering transportation assistance as needed.
To apply, send an email to info.harrisonhouse@gmail.com and put “Free Summer Camp” in the subject line or call (760) 366-4712. Lou Harrison House is located at 6881 Mount Lassen Ave.
If you’re looking to break out of the house, while staying cool, head over to the air-conditioned Hi-Desert Nature Museum and check out the “Mojave Desert Wildflowers” exhibit. The exhibit runs through Aug. 31 and features the work of former Hi-Desert resident Henry Mockel (1905-1981). The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is located on Dumosa Avenue north of Twentynine Palms Highway.
If you or someone you know needs assistance paying your gas or water bills, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino can help. They offer a Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program that offers a federally funded one-time payment, up to $15,000, to help you pay your current or past-due water and/or wastewater bills that accrued during any time frame. The Community Action Partnership also has a Gas Assistance Fund to help with your gas bill.
To learn more about these programs and to see if you qualify, call (909) 723-1526, email LIHWAP@capsbc.org or visit their website at www.capsbc.org/lihwap.
All is not lost! The Gem and Mineral Show will return to the Hi-Desert Sept. 28 to Oct. 1. The new location will be provided by the gracious folks at Joshua Tree RV Lake and Campground. To date, 30 vendors have signed on to exhibit their wares. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Joshua Tree RV Lake and Campground is located at 2601 Sunfair Road. Rock on!
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at www.youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.