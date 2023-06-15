A community news column for the Joshua Tree area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Joshua Tree Astronomy Arts Theatre is hosting a Star Party from dusk to 11 p.m. tonight. This is a new-moon event celebrating summer solstice. Donation at the door of $5 and no pets please. The theater is located at the Joshua Tree Lake RV & Campground, 2601 Sunfair Road.
Our LGBTQ+ community has a plethora of Pride activities and events happening this weekend and the weekend of June 23-25 at locations around the Basin. A percentage of the proceeds from these events will benefit the ACLU Drug Defense Fund, One Stop TAY Center and Safe Schools Desert Cities. For a full list of all events, dates, times and locations, visit and follow @hidesertpride on Instagram.
In Twentynine Palms, Juneteenth will be celebrated from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Knott Sky Park at 6701-6899 El Sol Ave. There will be educational and family-friendly fun including a talent showcase, poetry reading, food vendors, local merchants, games, music and a free concert by Roli Reid.
Get your photo taken at the “All You Can Smile” photo booth.
The event is sponsored by Women of Color Global 29.
High Desert Tests Sites and The Firehouse have announced that the book club formerly known as Kip’s Desert Book Club has become an independent project facilitated by local writer Annie Connole. The club features books that in some way touch on the theme of “desert.” The club will have its own mailing list. To be informed of the future books and the locations of club meetings, fill out the Google doc at tinyurl.com/sym6ku9p.
The Joshua Tree Retreat Center will present an Arts Garden Summer Evening Party. Enjoy art, music and fun from 4 to 10 p.m. June 22 at 59700 Twentynine Palms Highway in west Joshua Tree.
It’s a Thursday evening, so you can treat yourself to an early dinner at the Food for Thought Café on the grounds of the retreat center.
The Cafe has updated its menu and hours effective June 8 through Aug. 28. The Café is now open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, so you can catch an early dinner. The Café is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
And did you know there was a Local’s Club? Not a club sandwich, but a local’s discount of $1 off menu items. You must let them know at check-out to join the list for discounts and special events.
Get your tickets for another round of Mojave Noir, presented by Mil-Tree, at 6:30 p.m. June 23 at Taylor Junction at 61732 Twentynine Palms Highway in JT.
Featured authors will include Renee Asher Pickup, Gabriel Hart and Brian Townsley (more to be announced) reading their best thrilling crime stories with a live soundtrack by the Mystery Crime Jazz Quartet.
A no-host dinner will be available from chef Elka Wilder.
Tickets are $10.
Mark your calendar to ride out to The Palms on June 24 to experience Red Light Lit. Red Light Lit is an evening of spoken word, live music and psychedelic visuals by Third Circle Visuals.
This iteration will feature Laura Bogner, Kevin Bone, Jennifer Lewis, Phillip T. Nails, Linda Ravenswood, Corinna Rosella and Susan Rukeyser with a musical score by DW.
There is a $10 cover and the bar and kitchen will be open for your drink and dine pleasure. The Palms is located at 83131 Amboy Road in Wonder Valley.
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com.