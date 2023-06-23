A community news column for the Joshua Tree area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
This is the second Hi-Desert Pride weekend with lots more events and activities planned by our LGBTQ+ community at locations around the Basin. To check out the schedule of events and locations, visit and follow@hidesertpride on Instagram.
Remember to grab your tickets for another round of Mojave Noir, presented by Mil-Tree at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Taylor Junction, 61732 Twentynine Palms Highway in JT.
Featured authors include Renee Asher Pickup, Gabriel Hart and Brian Townsley reading their best thrilling crime stories with a live soundtrack by The Mystery Crime Jazz Quartet. A no-host dinner will be available from chef Elka Wilder. Doors open at 6:30 and tickets are $10 and benefit Mil-Tree.
On Saturday night take a ride out to The Palms to experience Red Light Lit. Red Light Lit is an evening of spoken word, live music and psychedelic eye candy by Third Circle Visuals.
This iteration will feature Laura Bogner, Kevin Bone, Jennifer Lewis, Phillip T. Nails, Linda Ravenswood, Corinna Rosella and Susan Rukeyser with a musical score by DW.
There is a $10 cover and the bar and kitchen will be open for your drinking and dining pleasure. The Palms is located at 83131 Amboy Road in Wonder Valley.
Bring the kids to a family-friendly event featuring exhibits and presentations from curators with San Bernardino County Museum at this month’s open house with the board of supervisors 3rd District staff. The event is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Joshua Tree Community Center at 6171 Sunburst St.
For more information, call (760) 366-1488.
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.