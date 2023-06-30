A community news column for the Joshua Tree area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Saturday being the first Saturday of the new month, get yourself up to the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Association for their monthly pancake breakfast.
Doors open at 8 a.m. and breakfast is served until 11 a.m. Jawbone it with your neighbors, make some new friends and take a walk through the Treasure Room for pay-what-you-can finds. The community center is located at 65336 Winters Road.
Independence Day is Tuesday and — whether you appreciate them or not — fireworks will be part of the celebration. Really, there’s no avoiding it wherever you may be here in the States. If you, your family or pets get anxious around this time, take all the precautions needed to make them or yourself as comfortable as possible.
If a celebration with fireworks is part of your tradition, there aren’t any organized community celebrations in Joshua Tree, but you have a few choices in the Basin to park and watch, leaving the pyrotechnics to the professionals.
In Yucca Valley, head to Brehm Park and enjoy face painting, food vendors, giveaways and musical entertainment. Folks are welcome to bring a blanket and picnic, however alcohol and pets are not permitted.
Enter the park beginning at 6 p.m. The concert begins as 6:45 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. Brehm Park is located at 56620 Little League Drive in Yucca Valley.
The other option is to head east to Twentynine Palms and choose from two events, culminating in the third annual fireworks show hosted by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.
At Tortoise Rock Casino, the fun begins at 6 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, family fun, giveaways, and entertainment. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a concert at 8 p.m. by Blane Howard, two-time Arkansas Country Music Award Vocalist of the Year and of course, all the fun a casino has to offer.
Or, bring your blankets and chairs over to Knott’s Sky Park as the city of Twentynine Palms and Rocky’s Pizza present a Fourth of July celebration with food, music, games and activities; including water slides.
Knott’s Sky Park is located at 6701-6799 El Sol Ave., Twentynine Palms.
Watch the Tortoise Rock Casino fireworks light up the sky beginning at 9 p.m. I have attended these fireworks for the last two years and have to say the show is well done and makes for some spectacular photo opportunities with the mountains as an amazing backdrop to the lighted sky.
Tortoise Rock Casino is located at 73829 Baseline Road in Twentynine Palms.
With Joshua Tree Art Gallery heading to closure, some Hi-Desert artists are in search of a place to rent to house a co-op where their work can be shown, and art activities can happen.
If you are aware of a space in the Basin where this might be possible, I’m sure any artist would be happy to hear about it and take the particulars back to the group.
We’re likely to see some seasonable, triple-digit heat this weekend and it’s good to remember we are within a hour or two’s drive from some cooler climates at higher elevations. A ride up to the top of Mount San Jacinto via the Palm Springs Aerial Tram offers trails for cooler hikes or shady spots for your picnic blanket and a good book. Spend the afternoon in coolness up in Idyllwild or Lake Arrowhead for nice day trip.
Here’s some useful info from the recent Morongo Basin Conservation Association email newsletter.
“Effective as of Jan. 7, 2021, all exterior light fixtures in San Bernardino County installed thereafter must comply with the Light Trespass Ordinance. The compliance deadline for existing outdoor lighting in commercial and industrial land use districts was June 7 and the deadline for existing lighting in all other land use districts (including residential) is Jan. 7, 2024.
“With the grace period for commercial districts having now passed, it is important to inform businesses of the provisions of the ordinance and urge them to address non-compliant lighting.
“Until the Jan. 7, 2024, deadline for compliance, all other non-commercial land use districts including residential will continue to be measured against the existing glare and outdoor lighting (GLO) section of the development code. … Having heard anecdotes of code compliance officers not citing existing unshielded fixtures, it must be noted that the provisions within the soon-to-be-replaced GLO allow the use of some unshielded incandescent, compact fluorescent and neon fixtures. However, the days of such unshielded lighting are coming to an end! Educating and informing property owners of the benefit and safety of using shielded lighting is the first step in addressing an egregious and harmful lighting installation.
“The updated and improved light trespass ordinance references modern lighting principles such as the lumen output of lighting fixtures as opposed to wattage; the color temperature of a light source (warmer is better than cooler); and the measurement of footcandles. No longer will the metric for compliance be the presence of a shadow from a yardstick from a blue-tinged compact fluorescent at the property line!
“The LTO does contain provisions allowing the use of string lighting of no more than 4,000 lumens (total on a property!) with a maximum 3,000-degree Kelvin light color and with no single bulb exceeding 40 lumens. When selecting an outdoor fixture, be certain it is fully shielded, with a light source of no more than 3,000 degrees Kelvin.”
Sign up to receive the free Morongo Basin Conservation Association newsletter at mbconservation.org. Donations are also welcome.
——
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.