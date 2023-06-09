Gather up your knitting needles and yarn and come to Joshua Tree ’cause this weekend is Worldwide Knit in Public Day on Saturday and International Yarn Bombing Day on Sunday.
Join Wild Moon Fiber Arts and JT Shop & Craft for an afternoon of fun with yarn, benefiting Unity Home Domestic Violence Support Services. The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Art Queen Complex at 61855 Twentynine Palms Highway.
The group will also be yarn bombing the entryway gate and fence of Art Queen and Sun Alley Shops with a superbloom of flowers and foliage on Sunday. If you’d like to help, you can knit or crochet flowers, leaves, vines, etc., and deliver to either of the two above options by today. They will be installing the yarn storm today.
If you would like to be part of the bombing crew, contact cindy@wildmoonfiberarts.com.
For a full list of the activities and times, visit tinyurl.com/5rzxpfdj.
Here’s tomorrow’s second Saturday art walk information:
The Beatnik Lounge at 61568 Twentynine Palms Highway opens the Gay Pride Art Show from 6 to 9 p.m.
Joshua Tree Art Gallery presents “Circus Fable circa 1838: Artwork by Steffi Sutton and Joe Alvarez,” through June 30. Saturday’s opening reception happens from 5 to 9 p.m. and features video performances of Jose Garcia Davis. JTAG is at 61607 Twentynine Palms Highway. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Pilates & Art Studio presents “Points of View,” a solo exhibit featuring the work of Marcia Geiger, with an artist’s reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Pilates & Art is at 61607 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Hey There Projects! — at 61675 Twentynine Palms Highway — presents “Unnatural Selection” featuring the work of Matt Adrian with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
La Matadora will host “Defiled Thrift Store Art!” with an opening party from 6 to 9 p.m. with music by D.D. Fallen1, plus “A Surreal Desert” and a long list of defilers. La Matadora is at 61857 Twentynine Palms Highway.
If you miss the party, gallery hours are noon to 5 on Saturdays and Sundays or by appointment.
The Institute of Inquiry invites you to join them for their third annual Student Silent Film Festival. The films will be shown from 8:30 to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at Smith’s Ranch Drive In, a favorite family-friendly spot, at 4584 Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms.
Ticket proceeds will benefit the institute’s needs-based scholarship program, provide classroom supplies for students, and aid in the program’s 52% COVID loss recovery.
Tickets are $30 per vehicle and can be purchased in advance at tinyurl.com/4mu42v3c.
Upcoming USDA food giveaways from Community Action Partnership: 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday at Joshua Tree Community Center, 6171 Sunburst Ave.; 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center at 65336 Winters Road; and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at The Way Station at 61722 Commercial Street in JT.
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at www.youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.