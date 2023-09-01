A community news column for the Joshua Tree area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
The breakfast bell is ringing! Can you hear it? Saturday morning head out to the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Association from 8 to 11 a.m. for their first-Saturday-of-the-month pancake breakfast. The center is located at 65336 Winters Road.
On Aug. 24, San Bernardino Land Use Services conducted the third of four meetings to solicit feedback from the community about the effects short-term vacation rentals are having on the stock of available long-term rentals and how that further affects our community (employment, schools, breakdown of community).
One of the county representative running the meeting indicated, “This is the largest turn out we’ve had so far.”
Attendees had the opportunity to fill out comment cards and after a slide presentation, each of those concerns was read aloud and addressed by the county representatives. Information from all the meetings as well as data and statistics gathered from local sources provided to the reps will be compiled and categorized. Next, the data gathered will be handed off to the board of supervisors by the end of the year with the end goal being the board digesting the report early in 2024 and further determining appropriate action.
If you missed the meeting or have additional comments or sources for Land Use Services to use in compiling information about the effect of short term vacation rentals on the community, send an email to shorttermrental@lus.sbcounty.gov and put “STR Study Comments” in the subject line.
No deadline was provided, but it would make sense to get those comments in as soon as possible. If you know someone who lost their long-term rental and had difficulty locating another or had to leave the area because affordable housing was unavailable to them, Land Use Services is particularly interested in hearing from those folks.
If you need some help keeping up with the road closures and reopenings down in the valley after the rains and winds of Hurricane Hilary, the Palm Springs city government site on Facebook is doing a pretty good job of providing updates. If you usually use Indian Canyon to head into Palm Springs, it looks like it’s going to be a while before the full stretch is re-opened, according to a post on the site Aug. 24.
The post read, “At this time the road is completely decimated. It could take up to two months to reopen to the public. Our application is submitted to receive funding for a new bridge, and this is a project that local leaders have been working on regionally for years now.
“THE TIME IS NOW! Today, council members Lisa Middleton and Christy Holstege along with Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas, Tom Kirk, executive director of CVAG, and other local officials announced a letter seeking funds for an elevated bridge at Indian Canyon has been sent to the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who visited the valley on Sunday and is well aware of the challenges we face when it comes to bridging our three main arteries into Palm Springs.
“As we all know, Indian Canyon Drive is the main challenge. Let’s get this done! FYI, Gene Autry at the wash is expected to reopen sooner, but we do not have a time-frame yet.”
Road reopenings continue to be posted by the city.
Reminders:
Joshua Tree Retreat Center gift and bookstore and the Food for Thought Café are back to regular hours. The gift and bookstore resumed its Thursday to Sunday schedule on Aug. 24 and the café resumed Thursday to Sunday hours beginning Aug. 31. Both are located on the grounds of the Joshua Tree Retreat Center at 59700 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Coming soon: Mark your calendar for the annual Orchid Festival, held at Gubler’s in Landers. The festival will take place Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. Gubler Orchids is located at 2200 Belfield Blvd. For more information about the event, visit tinyurl.com/mpmrj722.
This annual festival supports nonprofits in the Morongo Basin.
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.