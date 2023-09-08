A community news column for the Joshua Tree area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Holy crow! It’s the second Saturday of September!
• The Beatnik Lounge will open “Desolation Row” tomorrow at 6 p.m. Saturday at 61597 Twentynine Palms Highway. “Food Not Bombs” will also be on site.
If you have art you’d like to submit or have questions about this show, reach out to Deb Tobin via email at debtobin12@gmail.com. This show is described as “a long, immense and rational derangement of all the senses;” who wants to miss that!?
Also at the Beatnik, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11. Janice Taitel, artist and Aikido instructor, will be leading a class called “True Victory, Lessons from Akido.” The Aikido-based workshop series will help you explore, feel and embody your power, compassion and peace. There will be no falling or throwing. The suggested donation is $20.
Then from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, the Beatnik will host “The JT Cosmic American Music VORTEX Fest” honoring Gram Parsons.
The evening will feature the music, spoken word, art and storytelling of Victoria Williams, Teddy Quinn, Alex Mirage Burdon, Jenifer Palmer-Lacy, The Clouds (Josh Kjerstad), Thom Merrick, Bush and others still to be established. More rad programming is coming during the second half of the month, so stay tuned!
• Pilates & Arts Studio presents a solo exhibit, “Guadalupe the Mexican Virgin Mary,” with the work of Lena Moross. There will be an artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 61607 Twentynine Palms Highway, Suite C.
• Hey There Projects will host the landscape paintings of Ariel Lee from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 61675 Twentynine Palms Highway.
• La Matadora Gallery offers “Pussies and Pricks: An Art Show by and for Dirty Minds” with live art by Aaron Sheppard and art reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 61857 Twentynine Palms Highway.
• While your down on the east end of town, check out music at the Sun Alley and Art Queen stages.
Sun Alley hosts “Experimental Sounds Tonight” beginning at 8:30 p.m. with local favorite Phog Masheen along with Clay Ant and Scott Smigiel.
Sun Alley is located at 61871 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Starting at 7 p.m., next door at the Art Queen Stage, you’ll find Lee Scott Electronic Indian Music. Art Queen is located behind La Matadora Gallery at 61857 Twentynine Palms Highway.
• Joshua Tree Street Market will be in full swing from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 61877 Twetnynine Palms Highway, and The Shops at Zanny’s will be open late with vendors and food. Grab some coffee and cake from Kate of Desert Rat Roasters and Atlanta of Joshua Tree Cakery; they will be stationed outside of Soul Connection.
If you can’t make it to the Beatnik for “The JT Cosmic American Music VORTEX Fest” honoring Gram Parsons, support the Joshua Tree National Park Association’s Gram Fest celebration at the Joshua Tree Inn from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at 61259 Twentynine Palms Highway. This event offers live music, drinks and food.
Tickets are $45 if you donate online in advance or $50 donation at the door.
For more information and the full line-up, visit joshuatreeinn.com.
Word on the street (or really, in an email) has it that the “Night Sky Festival” at Sky’s the Limit in Twentynine Palms is almost sold out!
The festival is Oct. 13 and 14 and some of the offerings include an astrophotography workshop, a telescope clinic and solar printing.
For more information and to secure your tickets, visit tinyurl.com/yyvadunj.
Sky’s The Limit is located at.9697 Utah Trail in Twentynine Palms.
In other Sky’s the Limit news, just in time for fall semester astronomy classes, an affiliation agreement between Copper Mountain College, and Sky’s The Limit Observatory and Nature Center, has established the observatory as a satellite campus for the college’s astronomy courses.
Astronomy students from CMC will have as their laboratory the dark desert skies of Twentynine Palms, on the border of Joshua Tree National Park.
The affiliation with CMC realizes Sky’s The Limit’s fundamental goal of introducing Morongo Basin students to their own beautiful and rich locale to promote understanding and appreciation for, and to assist in the preservation and stewardship of, a naturally dark night sky.
The agreement also complements CMC’s ongoing desire to provide local students with unique learning opportunities that build connections with the college’s desert district through offerings like its Desert Studies program and internships with Joshua Tree National Park.
Mil-Tree invites veterans and civilian members of Mil-Tree to join Desert Institute and artist Eva Montville for an afternoon of personal reflection, communal heart-opening and genuine connection to others and the world around us in a serene setting within Joshua Tree National Park. “Navigating the Heart Locker” will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 in Joshua Tree National Park; the location will be provided to you upon registration.
For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/zc7pywru.
If you’re looking to pick up some native plants and support a good cause, save the date for the fall 2023 Mojave Desert Land Trust Native Plant Sale. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 7. If you’re an MDLT member, you’ll get 10 percent off your purchase. Check to see if your membership is still active prior to the sale! Mojave Desert Land Trust is located at 60124 Twentynine Palms Highway.
——
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.