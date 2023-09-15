A community news column for the Joshua Tree area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
TAKE NOTE: San Bernardino County Code Enforcement has recently updated the phone number for residents to report short-term rentals that operate illegally or create a nuisance. The updated toll-free number is (833) 722-7871 (or (833) SBC-STR1. The previous phone number will no longer be active beginning November 2023.
The Desert Split Open Mic will return to the Beatnik Lounge with the theme “Re-Vision” from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 61597 Twentynine Palms Highway. The event is free, and sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m.
Sign up to read your feminist, queer or otherwise radical poetry or prose for up to six minutes. This is a literary event, so no music or other performance please.
There is a Resource and Hiring Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the Bell Center at Copper Mountain College at 6162 Rotary Way in JT.
This event includes a job fair and assistance with veterans benefits, record clearing and expungement as well as issuance of birth, death and marriage certificates (for those that occurred in San Bernardino County only).
A partial list of employers looking to hire include the town of Yucca Valley, San Bernardino County Human Resources, Joshua Basin Water District, Morongo Unified School District, Lineage Logistics and 5E Advanced Materials.
To register for this free event, visit tinyurl.com/2vawtbs9.
The San Bernardino 3rd District Open House will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Joshua Tree Community Center at 6171 Sunburst St.
Supervisor Rowe will be joined by Joshua Tree National Park wildlife ecologist Michael Vamstad.
Last week I mentioned the Beatnik Lounge had a full slate of events for September. As promised, here are the rest of the happenings:
On Sept. 21, check out the drumming circle led by Donna. Please arrive at 6:45 and bring your own drum, rattle, tambourine and/or flute. Children are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult. For more information or questions and to RSVP, contact Donna at dt_drum_bl@yahoo.com.
At 7 p.m. Sept. 23, head back to the Beatnik for “R U Who U R: Olivia, Aldous, and The Crows of Pearblossom,” presented by the Olivia de Haulleville.
At 7 p.m. Sept. 30, enjoy the music of Perry Hoberman and father-daughter duo the Tomi Tom Show. Suggested donation of $5.
The Beatnik is located at 61597 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Tap is back! Join Patricia Billins and Jennica Arrklev for tap with hula hoop and yoga at the Joshua Tree Retreat Center.
All classes are on Mondays and are grouped by ages: 3:30-4 p.m. it’s rhythm tap for kids 2-6 years.
From 4:15-5 p.m. its beginning tap for ages 6-10.
From 5:15-6 p.m. join tap with hula hoops for ages 10-plus.
Tap classes require tap shoes and comfortable clothes. Tap with hoops requires you bring you own hula hoop.
Tap classes are $56 per session (each session is six weeks long).
Family yoga begins at 7 p.m. for all ages.
For yoga, bring your own mat, tennis ball and belt, strap or hula hoop.
There will be two sessions. The first session begins Sept. 18 and runs Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9 and 16 with a final day performance on Oct. 23.
The second session begins Nov. 6 and runs on Nov. 13, 20 and 27 and Dec. 4 and 11 with a final day performance on Dec. 18.
These classes take place at the Joshua Tree Retreat Center, 6171 Sunburst Ave.
Online registration is available at joshuatreerecandpark.org or call (760) 366-8415.
Join the Joshua Tree Voice at Taylor Junction “J’Oscars” pre-party 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26. Enjoy food and drink while remembering last year’s celebration of ‘The Joshuas” award ceremony and party and gear up for the next one. Space is limited for this free event so you must register at this link to attend: https://tinyurl.com/24a9nkka. Taylor Junction is at 61732 Twentynine Palms Highway.
If you love our park and the visitors who come to experience it, JTNP is seeking volunteer entrance ambassadors.
You’ll help with things like providing answers to visitor questions, requests for information and map reading.
Applicants need to be available for five-hour shifts, serving from October 2023 to January 2024, and must be available on the weekends and holidays on which your shifts land.
For more information and to apply, visit tinyurl.com/2f3ryxeh.
If you have news for this column, call Dawn Davis at (760) 392-1293 or email jtdotell@gmail.com. Hear Dawn’s podcast at youtube.com/@desertladydiariespodcast.