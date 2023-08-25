A community news column for the Wonder Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
We send Rainbows of Peridots and Gladioli to Dominic Bruxer and Ted Meyers (86), who celebrate their special days this week. Happy birthday, Ted and Dominic!
Karen’s Commentary: Longtime Wonder Valleyite Sonny Messner sent me some pages from the Oct. 8, 2000, edition of the Los Angeles Times. One article is about the Shack Attack in Wonder Valley, which I remember very well. This was an effort to remove dilapidated remains of many desert homesteading structures. Then U.S. Representative Jerry Lewis was instrumental in arranging a $500,000 U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant to help pay demolition costs.
The first 145 targeted shacks were along the main roads, and 113 of those owners agreed to tear them down themselves. Volunteers led by Jim Kelly had been responsible for contacting homestead property owners and ridding Wonder Valley of 37 additional shacks. Most of the owners were surprised to hear from volunteers, as they were living outside California and had long since forgotten about their desert plots. Others were homesteaders’ children who had inherited the land but had only vague recollections of their parents owning a place in the desert.
For one reason or another, efforts to remove the eyesores gradually slowed down and stopped. Everyone should be aware that there is still a way to get a place cleaned up or demolished. The number for San Bernardino County Code Enforcement is (909) 884-4056. It used to be a pretty long process, but I understand things have been streamlined. Sometimes the result is worth the wait, so at least give it a try.
Animal Action League, at 62762 Twentynine Palms Highway, just west of the dinosaurs in Joshua Tree, will spay or neuter your dog or cat at a low price. They also do low-cost microchipping and nail trimming. For information or to make an appointment, call (760) 366-1100.
Handy Hint: Clean faucets and shower heads by filling a plastic bag about halfway with white vinegar. Use quart-sized bags for faucets and gallon-sized bags for shower heads. Wrap the bag around the fixture so that anyplace where water exits is completely submerged in the vinegar. Use a rubber band, twist-tie or pipe cleaner to hold the bag in place and leave it for an hour or so. Then remove the bag and rinse with water, using an old toothbrush to scrub away any lingering residue. Ideally, do this once a month.
Today’s Thought: “I am long on ideas, but short on time. I expect to live to be only about a hundred.” — Thomas A. Edison, U.S. inventor
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
——
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at polenheinz@hotmail.com.