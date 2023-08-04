A community news column for the Wonder Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Mark your calendars for Set Free Church’s Backpack Giveaway at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Luckie Park. Movies in the Park will begin at 8:30, but before the show, there will be a bounce house, cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn and maybe some barbecued hot dogs! For information, call Pastor Nick at (760) 258-5170.
Since the birthstone for August is the peridot and the flower is the gladiolus, we send Rainbows of Peridots and Gladioli to Mandy Root (39) and Cris Buskirk, who celebrate their special days this week. Happy birthday, Cris and Mandy!
Morongo Basin Healthcare District’s Lift Transportation offers free rides to and from medical and dental appointments in the Morongo Basin and into the low desert. Call (760) 366-5438 for information or to schedule rides.
Handy Hint: Clean and disinfect a shallow cut with alcohol-based mouthwash or lemon juice. Apply vanilla extract to a minor skin burn to cool the burn.
From Karen’s personal experience: When I ran a wood splinter underneath my fingernail — OUCH — a nurse told me to soak my finger in the hottest water I could stand, replenished with more hot water as it cooled, until the splinter started to come out on its own due to the wood swelling. I’ve used this method many times and it’s always worked.
Speaking of splinters, here’s a little footnote: Our mother, Louise Borquez, was the Splinter Removal Queen of the Universe, and I don’t mean that in a good way! She would sit you down with a large needle in her hand and go at it, like she was digging for that splinter in China! There was no mercy — she wanted that splinter out NOW. Needless to say, each of us three girls only went through this once. After that, mother was never told of a splinter, no matter how much it hurt. The cure was much worse than the splinter!
Today’s Thought: If you are younger than Karen, as most people are, you probably don’t remember how scary the word “polio” was at one time. Most of the victims were children, with almost half of the cases resulting in permanent paralysis. Since most cases appeared between May and September, pools and beaches across the nation closed during the summer surge. After President Truman declared polio a major threat in 1946, local officials closed bowling alleys, movie theaters and other public spaces during outbreaks. Thanks to Dr Jonas Salk, vaccines were widely available by 1955, and the last cases were recorded in the United States in 1979.
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
——
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at polenheinz@hotmail.com.