A community news column for the Wonder Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Twentynine Palms Water District General Manager Matt Schragg will talk about the state of the district and current issues facing the water provider at the Dale Basin Well Owners Association meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at our Wonder Valley Community Center, 80526½ Amboy Road at Blower Road. Proposed changes to association bylaws will also be discussed.
The community center will host a drive-thru USDA food distribution at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18.
For more information about these events, contact center coordinator Jim Dunham at (760) 367-9880.
For problems with county-maintained roads, including Godwin, Amboy, Pinto Mountain and Valle Vista, call the San Bernardino County Roads Department at (760) 366-3572. If the situation is an emergency, call (909) 356-3805.
Handy Hint: We wrote about this many moons ago, but one of our faithful readers recently asked about it, so we thought it was time to bring it up again. Here’s how to tell if a raw egg is good or bad. Place about 4 inches of cold water in a bowl or glass. Gently place the egg in the water. If the egg floats to the surface, it’s too old to eat and should be discarded. The reason it floats is oxygen has permeated the shell and formed an air pocket large enough to keep the egg afloat. A very fresh egg will sink to the bottom and lay on its side. If the egg stays at the bottom, but stands on its small end, it’s not quite as fresh, but just as nutritious and fine to eat.
There are two bonuses with a “not quite as fresh” egg: It’ll peel without sticking to the white when hard-boiled and the white is easier to whip into meringue when making desserts.
This hint really came in handy a few times; it’s especially helpful to those who have chickens that lay eggs in odd places at times!
Today’s Thought: Are you feeling old today? Here are some things that are over 100 years old. Reader’s Digest, Jaguar vehicles, State Farm Insurance, United Services Automobile Association (USAA) Insurance, radio commercials, the BBC, blenders, milkshakes made with ice cream, Eskimo Pies, Gummy Bears, skywriting, water skiing, the Rose Bowl Stadium, professional women’s soccer in the United States, the Lincoln Memorial, Walt Disney’s “Julius the Cat” and “The Velveteen Rabbit.” Now, does that make you feel any better?
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
——
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at polenheinz@hotmail.com.