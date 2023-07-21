A community news column for the Wonder Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Twentynine Palms Water District’s general manager, Matt Schragg, was the guest speaker when the Dale Basin Well Owners Association held an informative and well-attended meeting at our community center this past week. He spoke of achievements and issues facing the water district and how the district relates to private well owners.
The district has 8,200 service connections, 350 miles of pipe and eight production wells within their 87-square-mile area. The district pumped 691,000,000 gallons of water last year!
An agenda item about proposed changes to the association bylaws was tabled until the next meeting because a paralegal is going over the wording. President Chancey Chambers gave a great presentation about well maintenance, using a pressure tank set-up put together by Secretary Christina Ryan. Chambers pointed out that the longer it takes a pump and pressure tank to go through each on-off phase, the better; in this case, faster is NOT better! This entire presentation was of great interest to all the well owners.
Since the birthstone for July is the ruby and the flower is the larkspur, we send Rainbows of Rubies and Larkspurs to Ron Rush, Jayden Root, 19, Isabel Austin and Mary Anderson, who celebrate their special days this week. Happy birthday, Mary, Isabel, Jayden and Ron!
Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel, 6389 Godwin Road, holds church services with Pastor Adam Everhart at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible studies with Pastor Tony Williams are held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. For information, call (760) 365-0769.
Handy Hint: To prevent fraud, here are some tips about what to carry and not carry in your wallet. Never carry blank checks, receipts, business cards, single-store credit cards, rewards cards, electronic wallet trackers, photos, Social Security cards or house keys. Carry only cash you’ll need, one credit card, one debit card, a “wallet multi-tool” made from sheet metal the size of a credit card, and only health cards you’ll need (after copying fronts and backs to keep at home).
Today’s Thought: From 1970 to 2022, prices increased an average of 659%, household income increased an average of 710%, and Social Security benefits increased 1315%.
Here are some items with their 1970 average price/2022 average price. Levi’s 501 jeans: $7/$69; a home: $24,400/$440,300; bananas (1 pound): 16 cents/64 cents; Medicare Part B monthly premium: $5.30/$170.10; college tuition fees, room and board at a four-year school: $1674/$29,033; a dozen eggs: 61 cents/$3.12; box seat at Yankee Stadium: $4/$265; color TV (15-inch screen): $549/$230; Batman comic book: 15 cents/$5; and Ford Mustang two-door sedan: $2,822/ 27,470. Well, at least the TV is a bargain!
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
——
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at polenheinz@hotmail.com.