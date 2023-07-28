A community news column for the Wonder Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
We send Rainbows of Rubies and Larkspurs to Lilah Margaret Fairweather, who turns 12 this week. Happy birthday, Lilah!
Karen’s commentary: Sonny Messner sent me a Desert Trail newspaper from March 31, 1977. Three things caught my eye. On page B7, in the Wonder Valley column, Georgia Courtney wrote about Andy Weisner from Irwindale, Peg and Rex Walker, Mihn Reed, Adaline Sampognaro, Helen Smith, Ina Shaw, Linda Gerdes, Ella Brown, Matt Jensen and Ben Francis. We met several of these people when we started coming out here in the late 1970s.
The other two standout articles were on page B8. One announced the engagement of Kim Marie VandenHout, who worked at Hi-Desert Animal Hospital, to Donald Eugene Miller who worked at C&M Feed. The other was an ad for Coors with the new Press-Tab opener. The ad took up almost a quarter of the page with three pictures and lots of words explaining how to use the new opening system, which I’ve never seen!
Our Wonder Valley Community Center, 80526½ Amboy Road at Blower Road, is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Stop in and say hello to coordinator Jim Dunham. Call (760) 367-9880 for any more information.
Handy Hint: When you’re invited to a big holiday (or any day) dinner, you are often asked to bring something to contribute to the meal. If you don’t find joy in cooking, you can still contribute something that will be appreciated. There are never enough serving spoons, so bring a few of those. Another really good idea is a bunch of containers for guests to take home leftovers. Hopefully, one of those containers will be filled and go home with you!
Today’s Thought: An article in the September 2022 issue of Reader’s Digest tells how names of certain items came about. While looking for a name for their new data-index website, the name “googol” was suggested, but a typo was committed and the mistake stuck! Triscuit is short for “electricity biscuit” because the first ones were proudly produced with hydroelectric power. Adidas is an abbreviation of Adi Dassler, one of two feuding Dassler brothers from Germany. Adi’s brother Rudi founded Puma! Reuben Mattus, who moved to Brooklyn from Poland, created the Haagen-Dazs company. He was a Jew and wanted to give his company a Danish-sounding name in tribute to Denmark’s reputation for saving Jews during World War II. The name is a nonsensical phrase that means absolutely nothing! Lego is a contraction of the Danish phrase leg godt, meaning “play well.”
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at polenheinz@hotmail.com.