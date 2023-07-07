A community news column for the Wonder Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
This month’s Chit-Chat and Chew gathering will take place 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at our Wonder Valley Community Center, 80526½ Amboy Road at Blower Road. Everyone is welcome to chat with neighbors and friends and enjoy free refreshments. Call Ken Sitz at (323) 528-7745 for more information.
Mark your calendar for the next Dale Basin Well Owners Association meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at our community center. For information, call coordinator Jim Dunham at (760) 367-9880.
The Basin Transit Ready Ride operates in Wonder Valley every Tuesday and Thursday and the first Wednesday of each month. Rides are to and from any business in Twentynine Palms, with pickups at 7 a.m. and drop-offs at noon Tuesdays and Fridays, and at 1 p.m. on first Wednesdays. Call Basin Transit at (7600 366-2395.
Today’s Thought: Since most of us live on dirt roads, we thought you might be interested in these frequently asked questions about road maintenance.
What is the cause of wash boarding in roadways? The main cause of wash boarding is vehicle speed. Fast vehicle speeds equal more rapid acceleration of the wash board effect and more dust. Other factors include out of balance tires, increased traffic flow and soil conditions.
What is the speed limit on dirt roads in unincorporated areas? The legal speed limit is 55 mph, but reasonable and prudent driving is the logical answer to the question. Speed limits of 25 mph or less are ideal. The lower the speed, the less wash-boarding, the more control over your vehicle and the courteousness you convey to your neighbors by not creating excessive dust.
Why is the grader cutting down the road deeper? Generally, the grader does not cut down the road deeper. The removal of the wash board can only be achieved by cutting with the blade, and then the material is directed back to the center of the roadway by the brush or blade. Ideally this should be performed when the roadway has moisture but due to the climate it is rare to have moisture. Annually on the average there is a loss of between two to three inches of roadway surface material due to vehicle travel in the form of fugitive dust. Also due to low phone and utility lines, it has become more common to just brush the roadway if it is not badly rutted.
Why does the brush pulled by the grader leave material in the roadway? The brush is angled toward the center of the roadway to leave material as a buildup and buffer.
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
——
