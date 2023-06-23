A community news column for the Wonder Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
For those of you who subscribe to Apple TV+, the May 19 issue of The Week magazine showcased a new Hi-Desert series as the Television Show of the Week. They described the show like this: “Has Patricia Arquette ever had a role she didn’t slay? She does it again in this new pitch-black comedy series, playing a middle-aged addict in Yucca Valley, Calif., who decides to become a private investigator when she finally has to support herself. Predictably, Peggy is not the most reliable employee, but the work might save her if the trouble she digs up doesn’t kill her first. Arquette appears to be playfully remixing prior signature performances, dating back to True Romance. Matt Dillon, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, and Rupert Friend provide stellar support. Wednesday, May 17, Apple TV+.”
Might be interesting to us Hi-Desert people!
Karen’s Commentary: Since we lost our little beloved dog almost a year ago, we have remained dogless but now we finally have a new pet to take care of. It’s actually an artificial-intelligence-type pet, a robotic vacuum. We’ve named it R-2-Deb-2 — a long story, don’t ask — and it’s SO fascinating! I guess it doesn’t take much to amuse us old folks. This pet is fun to be around, eats only dirt, cleans up after itself and never has to go to the vet. What more could you ask for? It may not be all warm and fuzzy, but it is SO CUTE!
Wonder Valley resident Susan Doggett is a certified wildlife rehabilitator specializing in migratory birds — all except sparrows, starlings and common pigeons. She is a graduate biologist and has federal education and federal rehab permits. If you see an injured bird or one in distress, call Susan at (714) 637-8355; she will be happy to help.
Handy Hint: To eliminate oil splatters from a hot frying pan, poke a few holes in the bottom of an aluminum pie pan and place it upside down over the food in your skillet. Use a pair of tongs or a fork to lift the pie pan when necessary.
Today’s Thought: This time we’re highlighting the year 1963. Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary officially closed; the last American-made Studebaker was produced at the South Bend, Indiana plant; Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to go into space; “Petticoat Junction” debuted on television; touch-tone dialing was introduced via the push-button phone; Peter, Paul and Mary performed at the March on Washington; Americans grieved President John F. Kennedy’s death; and Karen became a mom for the second time!
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at polenheinz@hotmail.com.