A community news column for the Wonder Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
We apologize for giving you the wrong date for the USDA food distribution last week. For many years it has fallen on the Tuesday following the third Monday every month except January and February, because of holidays. Our newest holiday, Juneteenth, changes that to every month except for January, February and June, when it is held the Tuesday following the SECOND Monday. Stop by our Wonder Valley Community Center, 80526½ Amboy Road at Blower Road, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday to pick up a USDA food distributions schedule for the year.
We have two longtime marriage celebrations this week. Teresa and Ken Sitz have been married for 23 years and Penny and Ron Root have been married for 30 years. Happy anniversary, Ron, Penny, Ken and Teresa!
Karen’s Commentary: In the Oct. 16, 1975, edition of The Desert Trail is an article about the Morongo Unified School District setting public meetings on high school smoking areas. A new law took effect Jan. 1, 1976, permitting local school boards to set aside smoking areas for pupils on high school campuses. The student bodies of the Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley high schools recommended smoking areas be established on a trial basis. This would hopefully eliminate the smoking problem in restrooms. At that time, no general state law prohibited minors from buying, possessing and smoking tobacco.
To the right of this article is an ad that also caught my eye. It is for a business on Twentynine Palms Highway selling indoor plants, cactus, pottery, plant accessories, miniature cactus and rock gardens. The name of the business is Grandma’s Bloomers, and it emphasizes Browsers Welcome. I love looking through old papers!
Here are some phone numbers that might come in handy for you. Morongo Basin Community Food Pantry: (760) 401-7578, Reach Out Morongo Basin: (760) 361-1410. Spirit and Truth: (760) 361-2450. LifeStream Blood Bank: (800) 879-4484.
Handy Hint: Before placing bacon on a baking sheet to cook it in the oven, hold each strip vertically and twist it.
Turning the strips into long twists guarantees ultra-crispy bacon every time; no more gnawing through the floppy sections to get to the treasured crunchiness. Plus, it’s a space saver that’ll allow you to fit more on the pan.
Today’s Thought: Our Pledge of Allegiance was written on Sept. 8, 1892, by Francis Bellamy. As originally published, it read, “I pledge allegiance to my flag and to the republic for which it stands; one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
——
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at polenheinz@hotmail.com.