A community news column for the Wonder Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
Friends of Wonder Valley, our local nonprofit, has the goal of enhancing the lives of those living and working in Wonder Valley. They have sponsored many events and been of huge assistance to us; we thank them. They are always in need of donations, large or small.
Their mailing address is PO Box 1704, or you can contact Ken Sitz at (323) 528-7745 or ken-sitz@yahoo.com, or visit their website at www.friendsofwondervalley.org. All donations are used for the betterment of our community.
Since the birthstone for September is the sapphire and the flower is the aster, we send Rainbows of Sapphires and Asters to Scott Kelso, who celebrates his special day this week. Happy birthday, Scott!
Karen’s Commentary: The second article sent by Sonny Messner, also from the Oct. 8, 2000, Los Angeles Times, is partly about the “growing crop of offbeat lodgings in the park-adjacent communities of Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms,” including “Mojave Rock Ranch Cabins, a series of four kitschy, two-bedroom ranchito homes on an isolated mesa; the Villa dei Fiori, a flower-festooned and fastidiously kept house with its own adjacent cave; and Rosebud Ruby Star, an artsy B&B with two rooms, a separate bungalow and resident horse and mule.”
Mojave Rock Ranch was the most expensive at $325 per night, with the 29 Palms Inn offering “alternatives to misery” for $75 to $285 per night. Also mentioned are the Joshua Tree Inn where Gram Parsons died of a drug overdose, the Harmony Motel where the rock band U2 stayed while making its “Joshua Tree” album, and Roughley Manor Bed and Breakfast Inn.
The author, Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds, said he would choose Mojave Rock Ranch or the 29 Palms Inn. Restaurants mentioned were Bella Rouge Bakery and Bistro, Crossroads Café & Tavern, Jeremy’s Beatnik Café, and Park Center Café. Most interesting attraction? The Desert Queen Ranch!
Handy Hint: Use groceries as seeds. Put scallions root side down in some water, and they’ll quickly sprout greens to be transplanted into soil in a week or two. You can also use celery bottoms and potato pieces to grow more.
Today’s Thought: “This middle-life thing has become a phobia; people think it’s got to be a big problem, when it’s simply not. I know from real life that middle-aged people are very attractive. I feel I’m beating out all those guys who stay on rigid diets. They run; they go crazy; their skin is always in fabulous shape. I feel like I’m going to scoop the pot going the other way.” — Jack Nicholson, actor
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
——
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at polenheinz@hotmail.com.