Chit-Chat and Chew will be held 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at our Wonder Valley Community Center, 80526 ½ Amboy Road at Blower Road. All are invited to enjoy chit-chat and free refreshments with neighbors. Call community center coordinator Jim Dunham at (760) 367-9880 for information.
We send Rainbows of Sapphires and Asters to Cheryl Davies and Sherry Hague, who celebrate special days this week. Happy birthday, Sherry and Cheryl!
Karen’s Commentary: Have you heard of the Transportation Reimbursement Escort Program? It is for people who are disabled or older than 59 and unable to drive themselves to Loma Linda University Medical Center or the Veterans Administration hospital. Friends or neighbors who drive these people to either of these two medical facilities in Loma Linda can be reimbursed at a rate of 30 cents per mile for up to 300 miles per month. For more information go to basin-transit.com/trep or call Basin Transit at (760) 366-2986.
Here are some phone numbers that may come in handy for you. Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command operator: (760) 830-6573. Old Schoolhouse Museum: (760) 367-2366. Joshua Tree National Park: (760) 367-5502. Big Morongo Canyon Preserve: (760) 363-7190. World Famous Crochet Museum: (760) 660-5672.
Handy Hint: Use free money-review tools. Some banks and credit card issuers provide free tools that let you generate reports on personal spending. Running a report once or twice a year might give you insights into your biggest spending categories and highlight areas where you might be able to cut back.
Today’s Thought: Do you remember 1967? Movies “Cool Hand Luke,” “Bonnie and Clyde” and “The Graduate” debuted this year, along with “In the Heat of the Night,” which won the Oscar for best picture. A 73-year-old psychology professor, James Bedford, was the first person to be cryonically preserved following his death; he remains frozen today. Texas Instruments created the first hand-held calculator; a comparable device using transistors weighed 55 pounds! British supermodel Lesley Hornby appeared on several magazine covers; she is better known as Twiggy. The Beatles released their eighth studio album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Francis Chichester, age 65, was the first person to sail around the world single-handedly. Jim Delligatti, owner of a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, McDonald’s, created a triple-decker burger called the Big Mac. (Thank you, Jim!) Refusing to fight in Vietnam for religious reasons, boxer Muhammad Ali was found guilty of draft evasion and sentenced to five years; the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his conviction. And, last but not least, Karen (already a mother of three) turned 25 and Darlene turned 15!
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
