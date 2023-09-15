A community news column for the Wonder Valley area, published weekly in the Hi-Desert Weekender.
The drive-through USDA food distribution will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at our Wonder Valley Community Center, 80526½ Amboy Road at Blower Road.
The Morongo Basin Healthcare District is seeking local nonprofit vendors for its health fair Saturday, Oct. 14. Vendors must be health care related or supply another important community service or resource. The fair will be held in the Freedom Plaza gymnasium during the farmers market. The deadline to submit vendor applications is Friday, Sept. 29. Applications can be found on the district’s website: MorongoBasinHealth.org.
Karen’s Commentary: Here is a poem,“And Solomon Had 1,000,” from the very first Desert Trail April 18, 1935.
“A woman can travel this whole wide world round, on the crest of a permanent wave, / And for lipsticks, cosmetics, perfumes and such junk the male of the species must slave, / The cars that we drive and the homes where we live are frequently purchased on time; / But the way it takes cash to doll up the wives is a scandal, a sin and a crime. / Though I haven’t a wife, I’m aware of their traits, and no stranger at all to their ways, / And they’re not like their mothers and grandmothers, too, in the days of the hoop-skirts and stays; / For I often have listened while other lads tell of the crimps and the shampoos and such, / And the permanent ringlets and finger wave costs — and believe me the price is too much. / For those lips like a cherry and cheeks like a rose are for sale by the pound or the ton, / And you’ll pay for them, lad if you ever decide, you’ve discovered the ‘onliest one.’ / So stay single and listen to other men moan, fight shy of the wedded life ‘joy,’ / And you’ll never need worry nor flinch when you hear the doctor say: ‘Bill it’s a boy.’”
Susan Doggett of Wonder Valley is a certified wildlife rehabilitation expert who specializes in migratory birds; all birds except sparrows, starlings and common pigeons. She is a graduate biologist and has federal education rehabilitation permits. If you see an injured bird or one in distress, call Susan at (714) 637-8355.
Handy Hint: Several streaming platforms, including Netflix and Disney+, recently started offering ad-supported membership options. You’ll pay a significantly lower monthly price in exchange for having ads during your show. Often it’s about four ad minutes per hour of programming.
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at polenheinz@hotmail.com.