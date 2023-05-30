Deloris ‘Dee’ Carmela Roccia Duke

“Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.” Proverbs 31:29
Deloris “Dee” Duke was born Deloris Carmela Roccia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on December 5, 1927, to Mary Elizabeth Knorr Roccia, and Vincent Carl Roccia, Dee passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Monday, August 29, 2022, due to natural causes, in Yucca Valley, California. Deloris was 95½ years old. She was a longtime resident of the High Desert.
Deloris was living at the Hi Desert Residential Care Assisted Living in Yucca Valley, where she and her husband of over 55 years, William “Frank” Duke resided together, since December 2013, until he passed away a couple years before her on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Dee first visited California from the East Coast in the early 1950s with her mother, Mary and stepfather, Phillip Gallo. Dee’s parents fell in love with California and settled in the Los Angeles area. Eventually, Dee also developed a fondness for the open spaces, and variety of regions that California had to offer. Soon after, Dee moved with her children to settle in Southern California.
Dee and her parents would come out to the High Desert — 29 Palms on long weekends and built cabins right near each other in the Desert Heights area off Lear Avenue in 29 Palms, before Dee’s parents later retired from the Los Angeles aerospace industry, and relocated permanently in Twentynine Palms.
In time, Dee met Frank Duke in 29 Palms. They married in 1965 — a second marriage for them both — and together they raised five children in a blended family: Doug Duke (1/15/1947-8/27/2022), Kenny Duke, Ken Heller, Darryl Heller and Lori Duke Stoneking.
As her life progressed, Dee would become a loving, devoted and involved grandmother and step-grandmother, to Craig (Jessica) Heller, Sandy (Sam) Heller, Brent (Ashlyn) Heller, Theresa Duke (Rich) Coffman, Billy (Alicia) Duke, Shane Duke and Patrick Duke — deceased. Also, Cory, Tracy and Ashley Duke.
Also a great-grandmother to Mikayla Heller, as well as a step-grandma to Christopher Deans, Shannon Deans and Justin.
She was a step-grandma or step-great-grandma to Brandi Duke Coffman, Cody Coffman, Courtney Coffman, Lauren Kaminski, Robby Duke, Devynne Duke and Adam Duke. Also, Sandy Duke and Jessie Duke. Also, step-great-grandma to Taylor and Morgan, and step-great-great-grandma to Maximus; step-great-grandma to Travis, Tyler, Matthew and Logan and step-great-grandma to Shyanne. She was also step-great-grandma to Jayden Mineishi and Blake Mineishi (deceased) and step-great-great-grandma to Layla Solari.
In the 1980s, Dee and Frank were inspired to build an unconventional home, and were the original owners and builders of the geodesic dome house, on Cottonwood Drive in 29 Palms.
Dee graduated from Trenton Central High School in Trenton, New Jersey, in 1945. In high school, she was artistically creative and involved in fine arts, as well as history and current events. In particular, she excelled in the Stagecraft Theater Club in which she was the club’s vice president in 1945. Dee, as a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, loved her country and the American flag and was quite patriotic. She would tell us her children about her high school’s WW2 wartime efforts of raising money toward purchasing military jeeps. In her 1945 senior class yearbook, the Bobashela, there is a dedication which reads:
“Men and women from all parts of the United States and from all walks of life have left those things most dear to them to enter the armed forces of our country. Trenton High, like other schools in our country, has participated in the various war activities and has contributed much gallantry to the armed forces. Our tomorrow will be a brighter day because of the courage, spirit and sacrifice from those from our school and from similar groups who have given and are willing to give the most precious their most precious possession, life itself, so that the pillars of democracy may stand steadfast for freedom. As a tribute to those who have answered their country’s call, we the Class of 1945, of Trenton Central High School, do dedicate this Bobashela to these men and women we hold in high esteem.”
The next page in Dee’s yearbook listed names on the Honor Roll of those who enlisted and served in branches of the military from her high school during WW2.
Dee, also known as our beloved Mom, would tell us her family about how she enjoyed summers at the East Coast beaches — Atlantic City, Cape May, Wildwood, Ocean City and Point Pleasant, New Jersey. She told us about ice-skating in winter on the frozen Delaware River when she was a youth. Mom loved the West Coast and Florida beaches and the mountains, but most of all, she loved the desert.
As far as hobbies and activities, Mom enjoyed flowers, plants and gardening, taking photos, ceramics, dancing and traveling on cross country road trips, in particular, to visit various relatives and friends, mostly along the East Coast and the Southeast, where our dad Frank Duke’s relatives lived — many in his native Georgia, and Florida. She enjoyed RVing with Dad. When I was school aged, Mom actively served as a Girl Scout summer camp counselor.
Even though Mom lived in the desert for decades, she loved traveling to the LA and San Diego beaches and enjoyed collecting nautical and beach figurines and art, including tall ships and lighthouses and creatures of the beach and ocean. She loved owls and seagulls and all birds.
Mom loved to write correspondence and enjoyed sending greeting cards, letters and postcards to family and friends, especially when she was traveling on vacation.
Mom had great taste and personal sense of style-colors were important to her. Getting away to socialize with friends while getting her hair and nails done at the beauty salon was one of Mom’s pleasures. Her favorite color was turquoise. Mom was a spunky Sagittarius.
Mom was an incredibly enthusiastic, inspiring, encouraging and supportive mother, grandmother, family member and friend. Mom would give us kids wonderful gifts for our birthdays and other occasions, which were perfect for each stage we were in. They were just the right thing we needed at the time. Mom knew exactly what we needed, and most of the time without us even giving her hints!
Mom’s brother, our Uncle Jeff Roccia, recalls that when he was 16 years old, Mom gifted him with a pair of cuff links, designed with a bubble and line pattern, which he still has today. As her daughter, I have fond memories of Mom and Dad gifting me with a pair of my first black high-heeled shoes when I needed them just in time for a dance and college graduation when I was in my 20s. We all knew we were loved and cared for.
As far as activities, Mom loved dancing and she and Dad used to square dance.
She was a stellar cook — she made everything taste amazing and in particular was known for her fabulous spaghetti sauce recipe — which she adapted from the recipes passed down to her from her father.
Mom loved animals, wild and domestic, and she instilled in her children the importance of taking care of pets lovingly, and responsibly — and for the pet’s entire lifetime. Our mom enjoyed walking, swimming, and relaxing in the hot whirlpools at nearby spas.
Mom enjoyed singing and had a beautiful soprano voice. Often, she could hear a few lines of a song one time and remember the melody and lyrics. Her love of the Lord and her Christian faith was at the core of her being and she attended St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Yucca Valley for many years, and also sang in the choir there. Singing church and holiday hymns gave her special joy.
She loved many genres of music, including pop, rock, big band, adult contemporary ballads, R&B, Latin, show tunes, Reggae, and a little country. Mom also liked the Philadelphia Mummers Parade. Mom had a special fondness for classical crossover music, including artists like Andrea Bocelli, Andre Rieu and Celtic Woman. At the same time, she also enjoyed many contemporary pop artists, including Shakira. She enjoyed music from all generations.
Our mom was ladylike but with a lots of pizazz. Mom was blessed to have enjoyed a long, healthy and energetic life. She had lots of zest for life.
Dee had a delightful and radiant personality. Mom was truly the heart and glue of our family. Her optimistic and warm nature spilled over to her friends and people she met along the way. Mom was a beautiful, fun and happy person with a great sense of humor who loved to laugh and sing and saw the world with youthful eyes.
Mom was an extrovert and a free spirit. She had a very giving nature. Our family was lucky to have her as our mother. From here, all words fall short in trying to express how deeply we as a family are going to miss her and the light she gave. She was our Mother and our best friend. Mom lived this life the way it was meant to be lived-seeing the good in people and being positive. She felt that life is a gift and it should be lived fully. Mom, we thank the Lord for you. You belong to the ages now, and will always be in our hearts.
Dee is survived by her sons, Ken (Mary Jo Scibetta, deceased) Heller, of San Francisco, and Darryl (Cindy) Heller, of Oregon; her daughter, Lori Duke (Sam Yangalasetty) Stoneking, of St. Louis, Missouri, her stepson, Kenny (Sue) Duke, of Arizona, and her stepdaughter-in-law, Alison (Doug, deceased) Duke, of Florida.
Also, she leaves her sister, Elaine Scarinci, and brother, Jeff (Bobbi) Roccia, of Pennsylvania, and her niece, Donna Adams (John, deceased) Duna, also of Pennsylvania.
Dee was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Gallo, of 29 Palms, her father, Vincent Roccia, of Pennsylvania, her stepfather Phillip Gallo, of 29 Palms, her earlier stepfather, Clarence Briest, of Pennsylvania, her aunt, Jean Knorr Adams, and uncle, John Adams, both of Pennsylvania, her sister Janice Roccia (Joe) Reid, also of Pennsylvania, and her niece Carmela Roccia (David) Straccione of Maryland.
Dee is also survived by many cousins, including Mike (Dale) Nepi, Marilyn (David) Kocur, David DeCicco, Steven DeCicco, Carl (Betty Jane) Roccia and many others; her nieces and nephews Vincent Scarinci, Andrea Scarinci, Roland “Rolly” Scarinci, Lisa Roccia Autry and Cherie Roccia Anderson; her great-niece Lori Reid (Mike) Everett; and many other extended family members.
Dee was cremated at Wiefels & Sons Mortuary in Yucca Valley, and a memorial/celebration of life will be private. The family appreciates remembering Dee in your hearts. Donations in memory of Dee can be mailed to her beloved St. Joseph of Arimathea Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1989, Yucca Valley, CA 92286.