TWENTYNINE PALMS — Beginning Monday, Oct. 1, the Tourism Business Improvement District will no longer be in operation.
Its efforts to increase awareness of Twentynine Palms as a tourist destination will cease and the Twentynine Palms Visitor Center on Twentynine Palms Highway in downtown Twentynine Palms will close.
The City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday, Sept. 12, against a resolution to charge the annual assessment to the lodging businesses that funded the district. The 1.5% charge was added to all hotel and vacation rental bills to finance the district for the past five years.
Mayor MacArthur Wright was joined by council members Steve Bilderain and Octavious Scott in voting against reauthorization of the district while council members Joel Klink and Dan Mintz voted in favor.
That vote came moments after Scott made a motion, seconded by Wright, to shut down the district.
“I would also like to make a motion that we kill it today,” he said. “I am standing in opposition to the TBID today.”
That motion failed when Wright, Klink and Mintz voted against it, leaving Scott and Bilderain on the short end of a 3-2 vote.
However, the vote to remove funding for the district passed.
The action to end the district followed a public hearing in which several hotel and vacation home rental owners rose to register their opposition to the district’s continued operation .
“You guys are making the most noise so clearly you don’t want it,” Wright said.
“I don’t think the funds are going where they need to,” said Judy Pruitt, representing the KB Ranch. “Your funds aren’t doing what they need to be doing.”
She suggested the city reach out to newly arrived military families, letting them know there is more to do in Twentynine Palms than look at murals and climb rocks.
Nadia Nathraj, from the Holiday Inn Express, said district officials have been asked repeatedly to show how they benefit hotel owners.
“They have failed,” she said, adding that occupancy at her hotel has dropped during the district’s life. “We want out of the TBID.”
“Tonight I repeat all I’ve said about TBID,” Eileen Leslie, owner of five vacation home rentals, said. “I feel all arguments are falling on deaf ears. I don’t appreciate the lack of transparency.”
The lodging owners had the opportunity to send the city protest votes, indicating they wanted the district to shut down. Each vote was weighted according to how much that owner’s business contributes to the TBID.
If owners whose businesses provided more than 50% of the estimated annual assessment protested the assessment, that charge would go away, ending the district itself, Luckino explained.
To illustrate this, he said that if the assessment raised $1 million, the vote of a hotel owner whose business brought in $100,000 of that would represent 10% of the total.
He kept track of the percentage of the total represented by hotel and vacation home rentals who opposed the district.
“I will tally that and let you know the percentage of the protest at the end of the public hearing,” he said.
When the public hearing ended, Luckino announced that those protesting represented 18.82% of the tax revenue, not enough to trigger a permanent end to the district. However, council members said the number of protests was telling.
“I take these concerns seriously,” Scott said. “I am for fairness.”
He added that those filing protests did not want to be in a relationship with the district and he did not want to force people into that relationship.
Mintz said that city officials were planing to hold a town hall meeting to bring members of the public, city officials and hotel and vacation home rental owners together to discuss ways the district could improve its work.
“Obviously it’s been working in some fashion. “This is the first year we have had protest,” he said.