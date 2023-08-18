RIVERSIDE — The 29 Prospects Baseball Academy’s 13-and-older team took its talents to Riverside, playing in a tournament Saturday, Aug. 12, in Riverside.
Coach Joaquin Montada reported the team played great. They played twice and earned praise from him both times.
“They played great defense overall and pitched good as well,” he said.
“Their attitudes were amazing and they were great teammates with each other.”
The players for the Prospects included kids from 10 to 13 from Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley.
“They battled hard and never gave up,” Montada said.
“The boys are continuing to work hard and are improving every practice every game.”
The Prospects will send their 12-and-older team to Riverside Sunday, Aug. 20. The 16-and-older team will play in Murrieta Sunday, Aug. 27.